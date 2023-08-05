From Tanglewood rehearsal to a burning house: BSO horn player Michael Winter is a volunteer firefighter for Richmond when he's not on stage

RICHMOND — Michael Winter was driving home from rehearsal with the Boston Symphony Orchestra when the alert on his pager sounded.
The dispatcher's voice followed: “Richmond Fire. West Stockbridge Fire. Lee Ambulance. Respond to the Mass Pike: Tractor trailer accident, reported fluids leaking, with injuries.”
It was 12:42 p.m. Minutes earlier on this summer day, Winter was center stage at the Koussevitzky Shed, where he and nearly 100 fellow musicians had been rehearsing Stephen Flaherty’s “Ragtime.” Opening night at Tanglewood was in seven hours.
Winter, 39, steered toward the Richmond Firehouse to gear up and respond to the incident.
“I’m probably the only professional musician who has a medical bag with a tourniquet in the back of my car,” Winter said. “I can fit two horns in the car next to them.”
This is the third summer Winter has carried out a medley as a professional classical musician and as a volunteer firefighter for the town of Richmond.
As a horn player in the BSO, Winter is accustomed to intense training. He’s spent hours locked in a dark room reviewing each note of a Mahler symphony or a Strauss concerto. After all, that attention to detail is instrumental in landing a coveted job with a top orchestra.
But when Winter is swinging an ax to pry open a car door, eyes obscured by a helmet’s face shield, it’s OK if he misses by an inch. That door is still coming off.
Many Boston Symphony musicians pursue interests outside of the orchestra. One, a woodworker, built his house. Some others are competitive cyclists and triathletes. But no other spend their free time ready to rescue a neighbor from a burning building or to respond to a tractor-trailer crash on Interstate 90.
MUSIC IN HIS BLOOD
On a recent afternoon in his Richmond home, Winter sat next to one of his musical instruments, a horn handmade by the legendary Carl Geyer in 1919.
“In the fire service, every single tool is meant to have the absolute crap beaten out of it,” he said. “But if you dropped this horn, it would be done for.”
Winter's horn is a family heirloom and music runs through his family.
“Michael’s grandfather was a really well-respected horn player. His dad was a studio musician,” said Tom Siders, associate principal trumpet with the Boston Symphony Orchestra. “And you can hear all that in his playing.”
No one else in the family line, however, can list “first responder” on their resume.
Growing up in Los Angeles where he studied horn with his grandfather, Winter dreamed of becoming a firefighter or a musician. Many of his childhood friends’ parents worked as firefighters or policemen, and he always romanticized being a first responder.
But, Winter said, “The musician thing was going very well, so I went down that road.”
Winter lives in a world of music. How could he choose a favorite composer when the greats all offer such distinct pleasures? He loves diving into Mahler because it’s big and loud and energetic. Strauss because it’s a little more technical. And Brahms because of the glorious wave of sound.
In September 2012, Winter scored his job with the BSO. To him, it was “like hitting a grand slam in the World Series."
"The odds are overwhelming [like] it’s not going to happen,” Winter said. “But if it does, you’re the luckiest person on Earth.”
Since then, Winter has performed some of the greatest music ever composed alongside musicians he reveres. Colleagues call him “rock solid” and “unflappable.” One said he's “a guy who never gets rattled by anything.”
But there was always room to grow. After each rehearsal or concert, Winter says there are "tons of little details you’re thinking about that you have to practice the next day.”
All along, though, he dreamed about becoming a firefighter.
SEIZING THE MOMENT
In April 2020, during the thick of the pandemic, the Winter family, then with a young daughter, fled Boston for their home in Richmond.
Spending long days quarantined at home without rehearsals, Winter wrote to Richmond Fire Chief Steven Traver. While Winter didn't immediately tell the chief his job was with the BSO, he did say that work kept him in the city most of the year. But he was in Richmond every summer.
Figuring he couldn’t offer enough time for the fire department to bite, Winter wrote: “Have you laughed yourself out of the chair yet?”
Within days, Winter had an interview with Traver at the firehouse 2 miles from his home.
Traver was happy to bring Winter on board. The fire department, which tends to have 20 members, always can use an extra hand, let alone one as eager as Winter. BSO personnel told Winter it was fine by them, and the horn player started his new career.
During his first day on the job with the BSO, Winter felt relatively ready to go. After all, he had prepared his life for that day.
Starting at the fire department, however, Winter knew "absolutely nothing" about the job.
"I had no skill set or appreciable life experience to bring to the job,” he said. “Being a musician in a world-class orchestra has no value when someone calls 911.”
Yet, Winter was exhilarated: “I’m finally doing this.”
The stakes became clear when Winter was fitted for his turnout gear. No skin could be exposed, lest he come up against 900-degree heat.
“There’s a very high price if something goes wrong,” he realized.
Of course, a first responder faces risk. But for Winter, as a musician, he must take special care of his body in regards to his artform.
“If I break my foot or ankle ... I’ll get a cast and crutches and go to work,” Winter said. “However, if I smash my hand or lose a finger, I’m not going to play for the next two months. Maybe ever.”
He almost shudders before adding, “And if I get hit in the mouth, there’s a decent chance it’s the end of my career.”
So, two Christmases ago, Winter’s family gifted him a special helmet with a shield to protect his face. His colleagues at the firehouse may ladle on the "Darth Helmet" and “Spaceballs” jokes, but, as Winter points out, “If I lose a tooth, that’s game over.”
Other times, the first responders poke fun at him for applying ChapStick. When someone defends him — “Cut the guy some slack. If he gets chapped lips, he can’t do his job” — even that has a ring of playful mockery.
During firehouse training, when Winter is carrying a 45-pound hose pack up several flights of stairs, he has fire department colleagues hollering in his face, “Keep moving. You've got this.”
At first, it was kind of a shock. His colleagues at the BSO, after all, offer support through reassurance. “I’m really looking forward to hearing you play,” one might say.
After an early training at the firehouse, Winter thought to himself, “This is not how I motivate in the professional world. But it’s a hell of a motivator.”
Not that he needs much help on that front.
Rob Czerwinski, a union carpenter who serves as the Richmond Fire Department's lieutenant, said, “He’s always asking about department training. He always wants to have conversations about calls — how they went, what could have been done differently.”
IN TUNE WITH COLLEAGUES
And whether he's being led by BSO conductor Andris Nelsons or Chief Traver, Winter’s coworkers describe him as a team player.
“I feel a real partnership when we’re playing together,” his BSO colleague Siders said. “The musical communication is just effortless and great.”
At first, in his musical life, Winter kept quiet about his new venture. On a call shortly after joining the fire department, he found himself helping a musician from the BSO who’d fallen and hurt his head.
“I’m saying his name, trying to establish if he’s OK,” Winter sad. “And he was looking at me, saying, ‘Michael? But you just got out of a fire truck.’”
Others in the fire department are plumbers, chefs, nurse practitioners — 65 percent of firefighters in the United States are volunteers, according to the National Volunteer Fire Council, with most professional fire services concentrated in urban areas.
“Nobody’s getting paid to be there, and we put in an incredible amount of time," Winter said. "You don’t sign up for this unless you’re itching to [serve].”
You never know when you’ll get an alert on your phone telling you there’s been an emergency. Hours before this year’s first Tanglewood rehearsal, at 5 a.m., Winter was called to respond to a structure fire in East Chatham, N.Y.
“We all just kind of live our lives,” he said. And if you’re able to respond when the pager beeps, you go, he said.
That’s a sacrifice not just for him, but also for Winter’s children and wife.
When Lauren Winter hears her husband's pager go off, she knows exactly what type of scene he's heading to.
“I do struggle with it,” she said. “What happens if he goes into a burning building and doesn’t come out? There are no benefits if something were to happen. I know that’s not unique. But it’s something I think about every time he goes out.”
Still, Lauren knows her husband is not the kind of person who throws himself into something without knowing he can do it. And she sees the effect that working with Richmond Fire has had on him.
“Especially during the pandemic,” Lauren said. “I saw a huge difference in his mood, his motivation, his purpose.”
Now, throughout the year, Winter still drives to Richmond from Boston for weekly training as often as possible. When he gets back in the summer, he wants to be ready to jump right back in.
Winter finds the work thrilling and a different kind of rush from that which comes from taking the Tanglewood stage.
Pretty often, those rushes come in quick succession.
As a recent rehearsal with the Boston Symphony wrapped, Winter's pager beeped. The dispatcher directed available crews to respond to an emergency call in Lenox.
Stepping off the stage, Winter called in to Richmond's fire department to say he was available to go on the call. Word came back that Richmond's fire truck would be coming over the mountain en route to the call and could pick up Winter along the way right at Tanglewood.
Winter grabbed his radio and helmet. He heard sirens and knew his ride was racing closer.
He walked to the Main Gate, calm and excited, ready to go. Heading home, colleagues in the Boston Symphony Orchestra waved goodbye to him.
The fire truck pulled up at the Tanglewood campus. Winter's colleagues from Richmond Fire waved hello and he jumped aboard.
Minutes before, he’d been a part of awe-inspiring music on these grounds. Hours later, he’d be sharing that with an audience.
But for now, he jumped in the back of the firetruck and made his way to a call.