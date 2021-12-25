Dragons and sorcerers take center stage in annual school vacation week marionette show at Ventfort Hall

LENOX — Behind a hillside house in Stockbridge, ornamental pillars mark the entrance to a small studio. Inside, bright points of starlight shine from the ceiling, old family portraits look down on elegant furniture rescued from central Europe. On a curtained wall framed by three gilded arches, a tiny jewel box puppet theater sits ready to bring its diminutive drawing room setting to life.
Backstage is a veritable village of some 70 8-inch-tall marionettes — princesses and peasants, fairy-tale favorites like Red Riding Hood and her mob-capped wolf, fabled creatures from dragons to Beauty’s beast. Portfolios protect prewar backgrounds created by noted set designers: imposing castles, bucolic countryside, humble hovels, foreboding forests.
On Dec. 27 and 30, film and stage set designer Carl Sprague will bring these puppets to the festively-decorated Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum and present “The Merry Monsters," a fairy-tale fantasy marionette play. He has performed there annually for two decades, since his mother Tjasa Sprague, tireless champion of the historic house’s restoration, asked him to entertain families at the Gilded Age cottage during Christmas vacation week. He frequently features a tiny version of the silver tea service in his shows, similar to the one his mother presided over at Victorian teas following past performances.
A puppeteer since childhood, Sprague constructed his cabin theater to stage shows for family and friends using marionettes collected and assembled by his Czech great-grandfather Julius Hybler.
“He built a theater for my grandmother and her brother during a period of Bohemian cultural revival,” said Sprague recently over tea at the home he shared for 25 years with his late wife Susan Merrill, an artist, author and educator who died in 2017. Her grandfather, pastor at St. Paul’s Episcopal Church on Main Street, purchased the property a century ago.
Reunited with the collection years later, Sprague’s grandmother “spent untold hours making tiny costumes, painting and fixing everything up,” he said.
Growing up in New York City’s storied Sutton Square — his ancestors worked with Thomas Edison, pioneered electric motor, railway and elevator innovations, and established Sprague Electric in North Adams, now the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art — Sprague spent every weekend in the Berkshires at his family’s Lenox home.
“We would come up from New York after my parents’ big Christmas party and have a whole other Christmas with grandparents,” Sprague, 60, said. “At 8 years old, I walk in and there’s this little theater. My aunt and grandmother put on a 10-minute show and I was dazzled. I never got over it; it was the best Christmas present ever.”
Staking a claim to the marionettes, Sprague continued staging shows into his teenage years. “We did a bang-up production of Faust,” he said.
He returned to the puppets as a father, performing alongside Merrill and later son Ruslan and his friends.
As a set designer and concept artist, Sprague brings a lifetime of creativity to his craft. While studying film and philosophy at Harvard University, he directed plays and built his own sets — a skill that proved valuable during his ensuing career.
Given the opportunity to work on his director-hero Woody Allen’s 1987 “Radio Days,” Sprague, after 6 weeks on the job, was fired on the first day of filming. Thirty years later, he was Allen’s art director on “Irrational Man” and production designer on his TV miniseries “Crisis in Six Scenes.”
That early production connection led to Sprague being hired as assistant art director on Martin Scorsese’s 1993 Oscar-winning “The Age of Innocence.” Responsible for creating the opulent ballroom set, the experience “was kind of beautiful,” he recalled.
Among scores of feature films he has worked on over the years are “The Social Network,” “12 Years a Slave” and Steven Spielberg’s “Amistad.”
When the “La La Land” art department was too busy to paint full size backgrounds, they enlarged his drawings instead. “They just put it in the printer and scaled it up,” he explained.
Sprague’s longtime collaboration with acclaimed director Wes Anderson began 20 years ago as art director on “The Royal Tenenbaums,” continuing with titles such as “Moonrise Kingdom” and stop-motion animation “Isle of Dogs.” As concept artist, Sprague is tasked with translating Anderson’s idiosyncratic ideas into detailed drawings.
In “The Grand Budapest Hotel,” Sprague also appeared in a cameo as a “Distant Relation” in the will-reading scene. A tall, elegant figure in a formal cutaway coat, “I showed [the costume designer] a picture and said, you’ve made me into my great-grandfather,” Sprague said.
Art met life again when Sprague was production designer on the film “Tesla.” Both Nikola Tesla and his great-grandfather Frank Sprague worked for Thomas Edison in the mid-1880s, and both later received the prestigious Edison Medal.
“I was suddenly called on to recreate my great-grandfather’s office,” said Sprague. “I was a little blown away.”
For Anderson’s “The French Dispatch,” Sprague spent months in Paris and Angouleme, France, drawing and building scores of set models. “We were sitting down 200 people in the art department for lunch,” he said, “and the lunch was very good.”
His latest Anderson film “Asteroid City” is in post-production awaiting a 2022 release.
“It’s a circus; it never stops,” he mused.
In between films, Sprague has built a career designing and building sets and models for theater and ballet, as well as for Berkshire visual effects guru Doug Trumbull’s “Back to the Future” movie ride. He notably created sets at Mass MoCA for photographer Gregory Crewdson’s “Beneath the Roses” series.
Scenic designs for area theaters such as Shakespeare & Company include a striking evocation of Dickensian London for Berkshire Theater Group’s long-running holiday production of “A Christmas Carol.”
Sprague’s colorful settings for Albany Berkshire Ballet’s “Nutcracker” still tour the Northeast each winter, and he is currently designing new sets for Pittsfield-headquartered Moscow Ballet’s national touring production of “Swan Lake.”
But he still finds time to let his merry marionette monsters — and plucky princesses, scheming sorcerers and creatures galore — transport young and old into a world of fairy-tale wonder at Ventfort Hall.
“People come back year after year,” he said. “The kids get bigger [but] remain delighted by the puppets.
“I don’t want to just own [the puppet theater] — I want to share it.”