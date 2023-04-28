Carrie Schneider's 'Sphinx' at Mass MoCA is an intervention, of sorts, for the photo weary in this digital age

NORTH ADAMS — We’ve now lived for decades within a superabundance of images — not just in print or billboards but on our phones and the screens that have popped up everywhere, all cajoling, selling, sometimes recording. The technology moves faster than we can keep up with and is entering new territory as artificial intelligence adds an exponential capacity for nonsense and garbage. It all plays with our hard-wired need to find meaning in what we see, to understand context, and to consider who curates what is before us.
Photographer Carrie Schneider’s most recent work is like an intervention — hand-crafted images that use the tools of analog photography that try to access random abstraction and the mysteries of the subconscious. A review of her recent work is in “Sphinx” which opened at Mass MoCA last month, featuring work made since the pandemic struck and she turned her focus into her studio work.
Schneider begins with a complicated darkroom method in which she takes images that capture her attention and layers exposures onto single prints — some are chopped into squares, others on long spools of paper. The colorful, ghost-like images have the splashy mystery of abstract expressionism, as well as the absorbing, if shallow, engagement of a social media feed.
The exhibit begins with a series of over a hundred smaller square works like an Instagram feed called “Deep Like.” From a distance they seem abstract, with colors and shapes crowding the layers of exposures. But hiding in them are appropriated images Schneider uses — what she calls her “seed library” — which include a dancer mid-pose, eyes and hands, a cigarette lighter. Some come from friends’ social media posts, others are well-known images by other photographers, including a recurring image from Jeff Wall’s “Stereo,” of a nude man lying on a couch with headphones on, an effort to capture someone in the middle of a private and very internal experience. Some images rely on a sort of arbitrary connection to the guideposts of her own name — so there are a lot of images of Sissy Spacek from the 1976 movie “Carrie,” and German French actress Romy Schneider in a still from her 1975 movie “L’Importante C’est d’Aimer.”
It is about creating a physical embodiment of the ephemera of our relationship with images. “She’s making a permanent archive of these images that flash on our phones, like we used to have in our home photo albums,” said Mass MoCA Senior Curator Susan Cross, who curated the exhibit.
And it is a result of that meticulous physical process, a calculated counter-process to Photoshop and the digital image manipulation any of us can do on our phones. She works in her studio, splitting her time between New York and Hudson, N.Y., and instead of seeing the camera as a relentless recorder of visual truth, “a mirror with a memory” as Oliver Wendell Holmes described early daguerreotypes, she calls hers an “abstraction device.”
Using a room-sized camera in her studio, she layers images from her phone and other sources and takes multiple exposures on the same print. She works using an instinctive and automatic process that incorporates mistakes and irregularities along the way, which Cross described as “both highly controlled but welcomes a lot of chance.”
She usually works in the predawn hours before the sun rises (sometimes with her child curled up in a sleeping bag on the floor). She cuts the final prints in the dark by hand, giving them rough edges that are a trademark of all the work in the show. Parallel to this is a deep automatic writing process that records technical details, times, stray thoughts, song titles, and inspire most of the work’s titles (“Choose Well,” “buy it,” “Tell the Vision,” “Wrong Hustle”).
As her work continued Schneider grew more ambitious with what she could do with the long rolls of photographic paper she uses for her prints. “Revenge Baby” features that iconic image from “Carrie” printed on a long spool that curls back and forth on itself, coming into and out of focus. “Infinite Kills” takes another image and stretches it horizontally, almost like drapery.
“As happens with so many artists that we work with [at Mass MoCA], the space sparks their imagination and what they can do with their materials,” Cross said.
Eventually the process adds up to cross genres, becoming sculptural in “Madame Psychosis (Joelle Van Dyne),” an over 400-foot-long print of Romy Schneider curled up on itself on a plinth, with a triangle structure holding in place a structure around it. The works title comes from a character in David Foster Wallace’s “Infinite Jest” about an actress who stars in a film so captivating and satisfying it can kill anyone who sees it.
All the different thoughts and themes come together perfectly in the last room of the exhibit, with “Sphinx (the answer isn’t man),” which reaches the total experience of cinema, with a dark room and a fully lit up wall. The image of Romy Schneider you’ve seen manifest and withdraw repeatedly seems to come to life in a series of 315 images strung together, as shown on her iPhone held up with her fingers. The image is a close-up, showing a gasp or the moment before she speaks.
It almost seems to suggest the connection between the image and the viewer, and leaves open another set of questions. Like that today looking at images is just as much about how the images look back at us. Of just how much the pervasive infrastructure of algorithms decide what to shove in front of us faster than we can ask for it or resist it, a rising tide less and less about shared reality and more and more corrupted by pure fakery. The Sphinx’s riddle might not have an answer at all.IF YOU GO
What: Carrie Schneider’s “Sphinx”
When: On view now through September
Where: Mass MoCA, 1040 Mass MoCA Way, North Adams
INFORMATION: massmoca.org