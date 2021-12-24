James A. Garner worked on a mosaic mural for nearly 40 years. His family just added the finishing touch — a catamount statue

NORTH ADAMS — When James A. Garner died in 2008, at age 81, he was in the middle of a project. By his own admission, he was usually in the middle of a project.

PHOTOS: Catamount statue added to North Adams mosaic wall More than a decade after this death, a North Adams family finishes the mosaic project their father started.

"I like long projects that I can really get into," Garner said in a September 1979 interview with the North Adams Transcript about the stone walls he'd been constructing around his Massachusetts Avenue home for the past decade. The self-taught stonemason spent decades building the stone walls around the house, where a mosaic of three deer and a large eagle still can be seen on the walls facing the road.

Before Garner died, he made a catamount (a mountain lion) that he planned to add to the wall, where it would stalk the deer. His family put the mountain lion on his headstone in the Southview Cemetery, but they have always felt the wall was not quite finished.

"We always knew we wanted to do something," granddaughter Betsy Garner-Parsley said. "We wanted to honor him in a way that would mean something to him."

That desire to complete the mosaic mural is how a large fiberglass catamount statue ended up atop the stone wall.

By change, Susan Watson, Garner's daughter, saw a catamount statue while she was driving through Vermont. "That’s when it hit me," she said. "I could put that up on the wall.”

Watson bought a fiberglass catamount and recently, the family got together and put the statue on top of the wall. Great-grandson Alex Griffis painted the face of the mountain lion to match the one Garner created out of mosaic tiles. Family members painted sections of the statue's body in a similar style to leave their mark on the piece.

"To me it was what belongs up there," Watson said, "that's what he was going to do.”

Garner worked as a draftsman at General Electric in Pittsfield. He started his stone masonry work by making a concrete staircase from the road to his house. He them built two walls along his 35-foot-long driveway. Next, he began reconstructing his front porch with cement, stones and marble slabs.

"He worked full time, but when he came home he would be out there working in the yard," Watson said. "That was his hobby."

She added, "He just did the stonework. I don't know how he learned."

Much of the stone came from his backyard, his family said.

"There's a whole mountain up there," he told The Transcript in 1979. "I think I'll rearrange it."

To create the mosaic eagle, it took six weeks just to cut the stone.

"There wasn't an eagle when I started," he said at the time. "But I found an eagle in the stones."

Garner was a quiet and gentle soul who liked to work hard, Garner-Parsley said. "He was always serious and hardworking and he was very meticulous on anything that he did."

He also loved North Adams and his home there.

"He never wanted to go on vacation," Garner-Parsley said, sitting on the house's porch which faces Mount Greylock. He would say, "I have the prettiest spot in the world," she said. "He did everything right here."

His family also feels attached to the space. "We want to keep the house," said Watson, who now lives in Missouri. "We always felt we didn't want to lose it because of the walls he built."

When it is warmer this spring, the family plans to do more painting. "It's still a work in progress," Garner-Parsley said.

"It looks like it fits," she said outside her grandfather's house, where she now lives. "When the catamount went up this fall, "I just started crying. It was such a long project in the making."