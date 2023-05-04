Hidden tracks, unknown acts and vinyls found in a cabin in the woods. At the Central Berkshire Record Show, you'll find them all

There aren’t many places that Wesley Nelson wouldn’t go to find rare vinyls and cassettes: garbage dumps, storage units — even a cabin in the woods. He’s been to all of them.
The rarities Nelson finds range from those celebrated by the eccentric collector — such as a cassette of Japanese noise artist Merzbow — to the truly obscure. One of his prized pieces is a 45-RPM single, “Medication”, from a Boston-based punk band called Rik-E that he cannot identify any of the members of. He’s asked many Boston punks from that era about it, but its origins remain enigmatic.
Tim Dupree, also known as DJ Pup Daddy, is constantly on the hunt for something inspired, too. He deals mostly in 45s, finding singles – often one-hit wonders – from artists who have never made it big. He scours for soul, garage rock, rockabilly and punk records from all over to curate sets that you can’t hear anywhere else.
“Some of these guys are just one-offs,” Dupree said. “Sometimes they release a dozen singles and then they disappear and they go back into ordinary civilian life.”
Among Dupree’s most prized finds are underground uptempo soul singles, like “Dr. Love” by relative unknown Bobby Sheen, and Bill Flagg’s “Go Cat Go." Flagg is credited with coining the term “Rockbilly” (which would later become rockabilly), which can be seen on the label of the 1956 single. Flagg was also an active artist in the Berkshires; he was from Maine originally and spent time touring the area.
He’s also got bootleg vinyls of the Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix and The Beatles. But his obscure selections are what he likes to play and display. He has a mysterious punk 45 of his own — he’s researched its recording origins back to what he thinks is a house in Connecticut. He has a copy of “The Watergate Primer,” ripped directly from underground Boston radio station WBCN’s coverage of the scandal.
The station, which also played alternative music to the mainstream, made a name for itself by broadcasting news of the anti-war effort and political coverage during the Vietnam era.
Nelson and Dupree do the heavy lifting so you don’t have to. They spelunk through personal collections and dusty crates to find hidden gems, then sell those gems at fairs.
“They pop up in the craziest places,” Nelson said. “I’ve gotten my hands filthy, just digging through filth and grime looking for records.”
Nelson hopes that cratediggers from across the Berkshires can keep their hands a little cleaner as they sift through his wares on Sunday.
Nelson, who co-owns Belltower Records in North Adams with his wife Andrea Belair, is one of several sellers that will be at the Central Berkshire Record Show on Sunday, an event at the Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave. in Dalton, that will bring vinyl sellers and collectors from all over the region together for a veritable bazaar of music in physical formats.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for general admission at $4 for entry, with a VIP entry starting at 8:30 a.m. for $10. The show will feature over two dozen record dealers with live DJ sets, including performances by Dupree and Nelson. BB’s Caribbean Hot Spot will be onsite for lunch at the record fair, and the venue’s bar will also be serving craft beer and ciders.
For Nelson, the obscure stuff is intermingled with his more boilerplate offerings. He keeps his copy of Tussilago Fanfara by Anna Själv Tredje (a Swedish psychedelic album from 1967) on the same shelf as his Cheap Trick records. Having the former is an imperative for what he’s trying to achieve at Belltower.
“Having these records makes us a destination, as opposed to just having Beatles records on the wall,” Nelson said.
But even still, Nelson can direct those looking for something popular to lesser-known artists who might have been inspired by them. Having a direct conversation with customers is key to the experience, and can be useful in guiding them to off-the-wall stuff.
“We do encourage people to be adventurous, that’s for sure,” Nelson said.
Andrew Garcia, owner of Berkshirecat Records and a lead organizer of the event, has a different kind of inventory for rare records: through years of accumulation, he’s picked up world-class jazz albums in their seminal pressings. He’ll try to sell an original press of Miles Davis’ Kind of Blue on Sunday, a prize for most any collector.
Garcia keeps his eyes out for hallmarks to determine authentic first presses. For instance, Julian "Cannonball" Adderley’s name is misspelled on the cover. On the disc itself, he said originals will have the Columbia “six-eye” design on the label and the distinctive “deep groove” that was no longer ingrained after the record’s original run in 1959.
Garcia will also be putting up a lesser-known album from the one-time “Queen of Motown”, Mary Wells. Her 1962 album, “The One Who Really Loves You,” was released on the legendary label before its popularity exploded.
For those with a taste for rock, he’ll also have a vinyl press of the Guns N' Roses album “The Spaghetti Incident?”, comprised mostly of punk covers performed by the band. Of note, however, is the album’s orange disc and its hidden track, “Look at Your Game, Girl.” That song was composed and performed originally by Charles Manson — its inclusion was controversial upon release.
Garcia said that people can find anything they’re looking for at the record fair, but often finds that when they’re there, they’ll end up with something they had no idea about. Most people in the hobby are naturally curious, and with a nudge in the right direction, the record vendors can get them in the right direction.
“Music people, they really want to discover,” Garcia said. “They’re really willing to take a chance. I find that openness really does exist in this community. Every new record leads down a new path.”
IF YOU GO
What: Central Berkshire Record Show
Where: The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave., Dalton
When: 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. (VIP entry at 8:30 a.m.)
Cost: $4, general admission; $10, VIP
Information: berkshirecatrecords.com/central-berkshire-record-show