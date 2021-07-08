NORTH ADAMS — The cuisine of Georgia will tantalize palates of visitors of the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Arts this summer.
Don't expect peaches and peanuts from America’s south, Manhattan-based restaurant Chama Mama’s pop-up café draws inspiration from Georgia the country, 6,000 miles to the east.
Bordered by the Black Sea and Russia,Turkey, Armenia and Azerbaijan, the former Soviet Republic — independent since 1991 — bridges Europe and Asia. Its long history of occupation has seasoned its cooking with myriad influences. Chama Mama owner, Tamara Chubinidze, 40, once called Tbilisi, Georgia, home.
Chubinidze operates two restaurants in Manhattan’s Chelsea and Upper West Side, warming New Yorkers, tourists and fellow emigrés alike with both rustic and refined recipes.
In 1996, a teenage Chubinidze followed her father to New York, where he drove a cab and sold used books to survive. He now imports Georgian specialty foods for his daughter and wider immigrant community.
After making and selling footwear for 15 years, Chubinidze decided to change her life and career. “I wanted to become the ambassador of Georgian culture and cuisine.”
She opened her first Chama Mama restaurant in 2019. While in Georgian ‘Chama' means ‘to eat’ and ‘Mama’ actually means ‘father,’ Chubinidze prefers more typical interpretations of ‘Mama.’
“I love the name because every time you think of eating, your memories come from mom or grandma, who were giving us love,” she explained. “To me, cooking is a big part of creating love around you.”
Her maternal grandmother was an amazing cook, she recalled. “When I entered [her] house, what I remember most are the smells of spices and cheese bread.”
“Our grandmas would make us khachapuri for breakfast, lunch and dinner. Every family has its own dough recipe and cheese blend.”
Chama Mama uses mozzarella, feta, ricotta and chef-made cheese.
“Cooking was a community thing with neighbors and relatives getting involved,” she added. This teamwork resulted in “amazing feasts.”
Head chef Nino Chiokadze, 39, creates Chama Mama’s dishes.
“I knew being a cook was my life’s destiny, because of my love for food,” said Tbilisi-born Chiokadze, a former teacher. “It tells the story of culture.”
Her grandparents “were both wonderful cooks,” who taught her the basics of Georgian cooking.
After working in casino kitchens and cooking for Georgian Presidential palace staff, Chiokadze “bravely decided to move to [America], the land of opportunity.”
“I feel ambitious, lucky and motivated to work with my team to show all of New York the gem that is Georgian cuisine,” she said. And now North Adams, too.
“She makes sure you can feel all the flavors and traditions when you are tasting the food,” Chubinidze added.
Chubinidze noted that Georgian food appeals to diverse nationalities. ”Indians find our food very close to theirs, [and] the Turkish love it because it reminds them of home.”
She credits longtime Mass MoCA trustee and frequent Georgia visitor Anders Schroeder with drawing her to North Adams. “I call him ‘the magician’ because he brought us to this magical place,” she said. “He’s a big supporter of Georgian culture and arts.”
When Schroeder first dined at Chama Mama in Chelsea, he “was immediately impressed with the quality and authenticity of the Georgian cuisine,” he said.
As it became clear Mass MoCA needed more restaurant offerings, he was convinced “both the cuisine and Tamara’s organizational talents would be a benefit,” he said.
She responded with enthusiasm, he recalled.
Chama Mama’s traditional rustic Georgian comfort food includes Khachapuri breads baked in clay Toné ovens, boiled Khinkali soup dumplings, and charcoal-grilled kebabs and skewered meats.
Menu selections are simple and satisfying. Soft flaky dough redolent of Indian naan is topped with house-blended cheese in Imeruli Khachapuri, or spicy red pepper Adjika chutney. Wafer-thin Lobiani dough surrounds smooth mashed beans.
Marinated chicken or pork skewers are topped with molasses-drizzled pickled red onions, cilantro and pomegranate gems. Minced chicken or beef and pork blend kebabs are soft and juicy inside, crunchy outside, ready for wrapping in Lavash flat bread. Green Tkemali sour plum dipping sauce complements the savory meats.
Khinkali dumplings arrive 3 per order, wonton-textured dough encasing fillings bathed in a soupçon of soup. Eating requires careful attention: grasp topknot twists, flip dumplings over, then nibble sides while sucking savory broth.
Besides lamb or beef and pork options, North Adams’ most popular Khinkali is a juicy chopped mushroom blend of button, oyster and shiitake, mixed with earthy green scallions, cilantro, parsley and tarragon in vegetable broth.
A dozen Georgian organic and natural wines — $10-$15 a glass — include ambers and reds aged underground in huge Qvevri earthenware vessels.
Diners eat at café and picnic tables in Mass MoCA’s entryway courtyard, near iconic green-leafed upside down trees. Rains moves seating indoors to former Gramercy Restaurant’s airy dining room. Dishes are served in take out containers, making leftovers ready to transport.
“I am very hopeful that the pop up experience can lead to a longer term collaboration with Mass MoCA,” Schroeder added. “It would be a benefit to North Adams to have Chama Mama established there.”
Chubinidze would certainly agree. “I would love to spread Georgian hospitality around the world. To me, it’s still undiscovered.”
Additionally, driving north to North Adams reminds her of traveling to her family’s vacation home in the village of Tsagveri.
“It brings back childhood memories of mountains, sun shadows and different colors of green,” she said.