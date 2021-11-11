LENOX — British actor Gerald Charles Dickens, great-great-grandson of the literary legend Charles Dickens, returns to Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum for two performances of his one-man theatrical performance of his ancestor’s classic work, “A Christmas Carol,” at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 3 p.m., Dec. 4 and 5. An elegant tea follows each performance.
Using his own adaptation of the classic Christmas tale, which he created in 1993, Dickens plays 26 characters using his vocal and physical talents to bring each scene vividly to life. The one-man show, he says, was inspired by his great-great-grandfather’s own energetic readings of the play during the 1860s, in the United States and elsewhere.
Dickens has been performing one-man stage shows based on the life and works of his ancestor for over 20 years, with major tours taking place in both the United Kingdom and the Unite States. As part of his performance of the atmospheric ghost story, “The Signalman,” Dickens began to research the circumstances behind the Staplehurst rail crash of June 9, 1865, which led to his writing, “Dickens and Staplehurst,” which we will be available for purchase during the event.
Tickets for “A Christmas Carol” and the tea are $60. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 413-637-3206. Payment is required to make a reservation for an event. Tickets are nonrefundable and non-exchangeable. Proof of vaccination, ID and masks are required. Ventfort Hall is located at 104 Walker St., Lenox.