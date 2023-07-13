Simon’s Rock graduate Chazlee Myers spent 6 months in Italy teaching as part of her Fulbright fellowship. She says the lessons flowed both ways

When you walk off a plane, step out of a train, or drive a car into a new region, you are an ambassador representing the place from where you came. An accent, the way you dress — these clues mark you as an outsider, and with that status, whether you intend it or not, you create impressions of your home.
It is easy to forget this role as you drive on new roads or figure out how to buy a train ticket. But for an exchange student or scholar, and particularly with the Fulbright Program, the assignment is explicit.
Recently, Chazlee Myers, a graduate of Bard College at Simon’s Rock, talked about her experience as a Fulbright English Teaching Assistant (ETA), in Campobasso, Italy, where she was fully immersed in navigating daily life.
When she arrived there, last September, her first challenge was to find a place to live. Before departing for Italy, she had trouble reaching people.
“I thought I would stay at a bed-and-breakfast there for a few days,” she said. Colleagues offered help.
“Even before I arrived, they said, ‘We’re Chazlee’s angels. We’re like the Charlie’s Angels. We’re going to make sure you find a home.’” She found an apartment in the building where a colleague lives.
“I am a 10-minute walk from the castle.”
Campobasso, in southern Italy, rises to 2,500 feet above sea level and encircles Castello Monforte, at the pinnacle of the hill. A photo of the official municipal site shows the city at night. Seen from above, the lit castle at the center seems to float atop nearly concentric circles of lightly snow-dusted roofs. It looks like a fairy tale.
But it is real life. Myers works in two schools, one where the focus is biotechnology and the other where a student might learn to be dental hygienist or website designer. She teaches two to four classes per day, alternating between the schools.
“And some days, there is some extracurricular stuff. I don’t know the word in English.” Myers is learning words in Italian for which she doesn’t know the corresponding word in English. Full immersion holds these surprises.
One extracurricular activity was an open house for families. She chose to teach them Photoshop, something she learned while majoring in photography and German studies at Simon’s Rock.
Another time, she was invited to speak to university students studying to be English teachers. “They wanted some ideas about how to teach English to children using Halloween. They came dressed up. It was really nice.”
But five days a week, she teaches high schoolers.
In writing her thesis at Simon’s Rock, Myers developed a four-week mock lesson plan for American students who might be studying German, Italian and Spanish.
She loves grammar, and in Campobasso, she first focused on it. “But they already do that here. [Now] I am more focused on the conversational aspect and just building their confidence in speaking.”
In terms of her mock lesson plan, she said, “I think I would add more cultural aspects, more cultural learning. It’s weird, because I didn’t think of doing that, but while I’m here, I’ve been doing that a lot, just comparing the U.S. to Italy, or Italy to wherever, just more cultural competency. That’s important.”
One student resisted learning. “They said, ‘I don’t want to learn English; I am not good at it.’ But now, that student is so happy to try to speak English. Yesterday, another student said, ‘I am practicing English because of you, because I want to be able to talk with you. I want to be able to ask you stuff.’ I see them in the hallway, and they say, ‘Good morning, teacher.’ They come into whatever class I’m in.”
Myers, thinks she might be the only American living in Campobasso right now. She is quite certain that she is the only African American there.
About six months after she arrived, she had an incident that tested her equanimity. Waiting in a line at a grocery store, she noticed a woman from Eastern Europe standing before her. That woman offered a woman behind her, an Italian, an opportunity to jump ahead of both of them in the line. The woman behind Myers had one item from the bakery, and Myers was buying only a few items.
Myers waited to see what the woman behind her would do. Seconds seemed like minutes. “I was trying to think of how to respond. I couldn’t think of words.”
The woman behind Myers declined the offer to move ahead of them. Myers was relieved, but she was shaken by the rudeness of the woman in front of her. The experience was unsettling. “Six months and I had not had anything like that happen.”
Her mother offered a helpful insight: “You’re not only an ambassador as an American, you’re an ambassador as a Black woman who is American as well. Maybe it was her first time seeing a Black person. You are showing a different representation of what they probably see in the media.”
Her ambassadorial role showed itself in more carefree experiences. Once she was invited to be a judge for an art show.
And back to language: “Here you always use the formal [form of address] with someone that’s older.” With her students, she encourages them to use “tu,” the informal form of the word for you. “When you come from Simon’s Rock, and you’re calling teachers by their first names, it’s weird to be Mrs. Myers or Miss Myers.” And so, she is leaving something of Simon’s Rock in Campobasso.
“Chazlee participates in a special program called English Teaching Assistant Program, ETA. We have those who are doing research in Italy, but that is not what she is participating in,” said Paola Sartorio, executive director of the U.S.-Italy Fulbright Commission, in Rome. ”The ETA program is offered throughout the world to American citizens and is very similar in every country where it is offered.”
They may choose Italy, but the placement inside the country is chosen for them. For the ETA Program, which often attracts new graduates, they do not need specific teaching experience, and in Italy, they work in public high schools. The schools chosen by the Fulbright Commission are often in more remote places.
“For the ETA’s globally, their ambassadorial role is especially important … it is something they do on a daily basis.”
In other words, for a Fulbright scholar or researcher in another kind of program, one who is doing research, for example, when she is having an off-day, she can take a day off. Not so for the ETA. They are on duty every day.
“We purposely choose high schools that prepare you for a future job. Essentially, placing ETAs in communities where opportunities to learn English or improve their English are very limited. Oftentimes their ETA is the first American that they ever meet in person.
“What I always tell them is that they represent the United States more than anybody else,” she said. "That is why they are here, to be talking about what it means to be an American. Sometimes I say, ‘You are here as an ambassador of the United States,’ and they sort of roll their eyes; they don’t necessarily agree with the government. That is not the point. The point is they were born and raised in the United States. That is their home country. There must be something about them that makes them American. It is very different for each one of them, but that is who they are.”
She continued, “I believe it is the most immersive program we offer. We ask a lot of our ETAs, because they enter communities that are small. There are not many peers, and they’re physically more isolated. Their students are not exposed to international people. They’re not exposed to different cultures. Families struggle to make ends meet.”
Would Myers choose a larger city if she were to do it again? No, she said, she wants to do another exchange in Italy, but perhaps in a smaller place or in a research job. “I want to be placed somewhere where I have to use Italian.”
Another Fulbright alumna, Kelly Tzoumis, professor at DePaul University, was a professional when she received another kind of Fulbright fellowship in Italy, to teach her specialty, environmental sciences, at a university in Turin. She was aware of her ambassadorial role.
“I had worked on Capitol Hill and was very aware of the Fulbright.”
Now, many years later, she often returns to Turin, sometimes teaching, and has strong personal ties there as well. Tzoumis is president of the Fulbright Italy Interest Group, here in the U.S.
The Fulbright Program was created in 1946, in the aftermath of World War II. U.S. Sen. J. William Fulbright, of Arkansas, sponsored the legislation for the program, which would promote peace among nations through understanding and exchange. Sometimes, the work, the scholarship and even the headiness of it all can obscure the real reason for the program.
“That’s in their mission statement, cultural ambassador, cultural competency. The main goal is to bring something of yourself and impart a message and culture, and when you leave it will still be there,” Myers wrote in an email, the day after the school year ended.
“My students hope I return to their schools or back to Italy in general and wrote me very sweet letters my finals days at school. I wholeheartedly feel I have made a difference. It was beautiful to watch my students grow in confidence during the school year. I have met some of the kindest people here in Campobasso, and it was and is a blessing that I was able to fully pursue this opportunity.”
One student wrote, in English, “We wish you a good trip and we hope that the experience you had has left you something positive. We love you so much and promise us that every now and then you will think about us and maybe you will send us a message.”
And so, Myers brings a suitcase filled with good will back to her own country, and seems to have left some there, too.