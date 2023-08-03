Vegas vampire comedy written by Cheshire native Rick D'Elia gets East Coast premiere at Images Cinema

WILLIAMSTOWN — In the trailer for the Vegas vampire comedy film, “Don’t Suck,” the main character Pete, played by Jamie Kennedy, is asked where he found his pale new stand-up opener Ethan, who looks straight out of “Twilight." He answers accordingly, “Only Fangs.”
“Don’t Suck,” a comedy about vampires and comedians, written and produced by Cheshire native Rick D’Elia, will have its East Coast premiere, 7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 6, at Images Cinema as part of the Berkshire Mountain Comedy Arts Festival. D’Elia will be present for a post-screening Q&A. Tickets are $25 and available through 413comedy.com.
That “Only Fangs” reference seems a little too specific to be a coincidence: Matt Rife, the young comedian with 16.3 million followers on TikTok who plays the vampire Ethan, has a comedy special, “Matt Rife: Only Fans," referencing the subscription service used to monetize adult content.
But in a recent phone interview with The Eagle, D’Elia said the reference was not intentional.
“It’s a great question, and I have a great, one word answer — serendipity," he said. Rife had not yet filmed his "Only Fans" comedy special when the film was shot in 2021.
In fact, Rife was not yet the phenomenon he is today. According to D’Elia, Colson Baker, better known as Machine Gun Kelly, was originally in talks to play the role, but the production ultimately couldn’t fit him in the budget. That’s when the yet-undiscovered Rife came around, only soaring to stardom through stand-up clips on TikTok after the movie's festival run.
“I would love to take credit, but it was luck. It was life imitating art," D'Elia said.
Indeed, the plot of “Don’t Suck” seems similarly serendipitous. It was originally written without “all the vampire elements,” says D’Elia, and based upon his own story: a seasoned comedian needs an opener for an upcoming tour. The fact that the new blood ends up being a young comedian, popular with young women, who goes viral overnight — much like Rife — is a coincidence.
D’Elia grew up in Cheshire in the 1970s and 1980s. As a teenager, he said, the drinking age in Vermont was 18 (until 1986), so on the weekends, he and friends would go up to the now-defunct Green Mountain Racetrack in Pownal to drink and watch dog races alongside Williams College and North Adams State College (now MCLA) students.
D'Elia traces his roots in comedy to his Massachusetts upbringing.
"Everybody was pretty sarcastic. We were always ripping on each other, and the more you made fun of someone, the more you liked them," he said.
D'Elia started getting into stand-up while studying at the University of Massachusetts- in the 1980s, performing at local open mics. One of his first ever comedy shows was at Williams College, appearing at The Log in 1992, during his first year as a professional stand-up.
It was around that time that D’Elia got an intriguing offer from a brand new television network — Comedy Central. D’Elia wrote for Comedy Central shows for a few years in the 1990s, before moving to Los Angeles.
It turns out, moving to Los Angeles was instrumental for the making of "Don't Suck."
“That’s when I took a screenwriting class,” says D’Elia. “People were saying you need a screenplay or pilot for a TV show, you can’t just rely on a [TV writing credit].” D’Elia started writing movie scripts. In 1999, one almost got acquired: a comedy called “Mob.com,” which was set to feature Kennedy. That’s how D’Elia and Kennedy originally connected.
Thanks to some of D'Elia's other comedy connections, Kennedy and Rife aren't the only big names featured in the movie. Since "Don't Suck" was filmed entirely in Las Vegas (where D'Elia recently moved), some noteworthy Vegas-based comedians make an appearance, including Scott "Carrot Top" Thompson, famous for his prop-based comedy, Jimmie Walker of "Good Times" fame, and Canadian comedian Russell Peters.
How did D'Elia get the idea for "Don't Suck" in the first place? Turns out, he didn't: his friend, fellow comedian/producer Diana Alouise, did. D'Elia explained, "She said, 'We want to make a movie about you. Here's the deal: [as a comedian], you stay up all night and sleep all day. You work vampire hours. So, the movie's about a vampire comedian.'"
"I said, 'that's the dumbest idea I've heard in my life.'" But while he was "hemming and hawing" about how bad the idea was, he was challenged: "If you're a good enough writer, you could come up with something."
When D'Elia wrote a script based on his own experience as a seasoned comedian, and then added in "all the vampire elements," he realized he had something solid.
"It's such a quirky, original story. People in comedy are really going to appreciate this," D'Elia said, adding he's a little nervous to show off the film at home.
"My mom, my dad, my little sister, and so many people I know from childhood [will all be at the Images screening]. And it's about a vampire comedian!"
If You Go
'Don' Suck'
What: East Coast premiere of "Don't Suck," a horror comedy film about a blood-sucking comedian, starring Jamie Kennedy and Matt Rife. Written by Cheshire native Rick D'Elia. D'Elia will be present for Q&A following the screening.
Where: Images Cinema, 50 Spring St., Williamstown
When: 7 p.m., Sunday Aug. 6
Tickets: $25
Information and reservations: 413comedy.com