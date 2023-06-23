Chris Thile, Eric Jacobsen and The Knights to perform world premiere of 'ATTENTION!' at Tanglewood

LENOX — During pandemic shutdowns, two of the country’s most respected contemporary musicians livestreamed a concert from one’s Berkshires home.
Now, three years later, the pair is performing together on the Tanglewood stage.
On June 29, songwriter Chris Thile and conductor Eric Jacobsen will premiere Thile’s “ATTENTION!” in Tanglewood's Seiji Ozawa Hall, joined by Jacobsen’s experimental orchestra, The Knights.
The new piece, which was co-commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra, asks orchestra members not only to play their instruments, but to sing. They act as Thile’s personal Greek chorus; through the piece, they speak to him, often egging him on or inspiring him.
And what of that exclamation point in the title? Jacobsen, who has a home in Richmond, concedes it’s intended with ironic humor. Though the piece asks profound questions of identity, “it’s super funny,” Jacobsen said. “It’s a blast, but hopefully audiences will also be moved.”
“ATTENTION!,” a narrative song cycle for mandolin and orchestra, is about meeting your heroes: how do you preserve your own sense of self when bending to meet self-set expectations?
Over the six months the two have collaborated on the piece, Jacobsen eagerly awaited excerpts from the score appearing in his inbox.
“It’s pretty special,” Jacobsen said. “I think everyone in the hall will not only be laughing really, really hard, but also just on the edge of their seat — not only with the story being told, but how it’s performed and structured.”
Some orchestras might be daunted by participating in a vocal call and response. But speaking up is nothing new for this collective.
The Knights are known for their unusually collaborative rehearsal process, in which members are called upon to offer suggestions and ideas throughout. As their conductor, Jacobsen listens to their ideas, and often adjusts accordingly. Jacobsen thinks this approach not only makes the work better, but strengthens the connection between the musicians and an audience.
“When you have 30 people saying, ‘Hey, let’s try it like this,' it’s very inspiring,” says Jacobsen. “It’s messy in a beautiful way.”
The Knights also bring this approach to more traditional work, such as the three pieces that will follow “ATTENTION!”: contemporary composer Jessie Montgomery’s pensive “Source Code,” Bartok’s rhapsodic Romanian folk dances, and Enescu’s Romanian Rhapsody No. 1.
Montgomery is particularly excited to return to Tanglewood, which he fell in love with as an awestruck teenager.
“When I’m there, it just makes me feel so warm — embraced by the beauty of art and what can happen when people come together,” he said. “So much happens that couldn’t happen anywhere else. It’s a clear home of rejuvenation and exploration.”
And bringing “ATTENTION!” to an audience for the first time is just one step in that exploration.
“Chris is a perfectionist in all the beautiful ways,” Montgomery said of his longtime friend. “If he sees an opportunity for the piece to grow, he’ll do it.”
So when they’re joined by an audience, the musicians on stage will listen and adjust. And those audiences will know that they were not only there for the birth of, but a part of the growth of, an exciting new work.
IF YOU GO
The Knights with Chris Thile
What: Chris Thile, Eric Jacobsen and The Knights perform the world premiere of "ATTENTION!"
Where: Seiji Ozawa Hall, Tanglewood, 297 West St., Lenox
When: 8 p.m. June 29
Tickets: $20-$65
Information and reservations: 888-266-1200, tanglewood.org