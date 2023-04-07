At The Clark, silent film 'The Golem' being brought to life with live musical score

WILLIAMSTOWN — The Jewish folktale of the golem has captured imaginations across the ages. A giant being made out of clay is magically brought to life to protect the ghetto community; but, as often happens, worthy intentions lead to unforeseen consequences.

Golems have appeared in both religious and popular texts, most notably Austrian author Gustav Meyrink’s 1915 novel, "The Golem," which was liberally adapted, from film and television to stage and opera.

If You Go “The Golem: How He Came into the World” What: Part of the Visionary Architecture on Film series. Live musical accompaniment provided by percussionist Matthew Gold and cellist Paul de Jong. Where: Auditorium, Manton Research Center, Clark Art Institute, 225 South St., Williamstown When: 6 p.m. April 13 Admission: Free, registration not required COVID protocols: Masks are optional. Information: 413-458-0524, clarkart.edu

Of three silent films German actor and director Paul Wegener made about the golem, only his third “The Golem: How He Came into the World,” released in 1920, remains. On April 13, it will be screened at The Clark Art Institute with live accompaniment by Berkshires-based musicians Matthew Gold, percussionist, and Dutch-American cellist Paul de Jong, part of a free film series complementing The Clark's exhibit “Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch.”

Set in medieval Prague, “The Golem: How He Came into the World” is a masterful example of German expressionist filmmaking. With set designs by visionary architect Hans Poelzig and his future wife Marlene Moeschke, looming ghetto buildings curve up to sharp points like Gothic flames, inside and out. Unlike the painted backdrops of the better-known contemporary film, “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari,” Poelzig’s sets were constructed in three dimensions, allowing characters to inhabit them more fully.

Both Gold and de Jong are international musicians who live in Williamstown and North Adams respectively. De Jong rose to cultural fame during the early 2000s in avant-garde duo, The Books, with fellow North Adams musician Nick Zammuto. Gold has long taught and led ensembles at Williams College, and performs widely with a number of groups and orchestras. They each express an adventurous sense of contemporary musicality.

While they’ve shared a stage on many occasions, this is their first time creating music together. The collaboration is long overdue, de Jong said.

Gold sublet de Jong’s New York City apartment in 1996 while attending Juilliard, an arrangement that lasted for years, Gold said. A frequent performer at The Clark, Gold invited de Jong to participate in this project.

“I’ve accompanied my own movies for years,” de Jong explained, “so it’s really interesting to have a different kind of approach with something that’s not by my own hand.”

He had worked with silent movies as a 20-something in his native Netherlands. “I was a very different person back then,” he said.

While Gold has performed live with video and film before, this is his first time creating original music for a silent film.

“Percussion is an ideal accompaniment because we have this whole range of instruments and sounds,” Gold said. He starts with a drum set, then builds it out, playing a kick drum inherited from his father; a 1940s snare drum with animal skin head; a wrenchaphone made from found pitched wrenches; and marbles spinning in mixing bowls; among many others.

De Jong has amassed an eclectic collection of instruments and extensive library of film, video and recorded sounds. He will bring his cello, bass guitar, and rarely-heard arpeggione bowable guitar, along with “an arsenal of electronics.”

“The film has five acts, and our approach has been to look for a different sonic approach for every chapter,” de Jong said. “We identify physical moments in the movie and the dramatic buildup, with the goal of loosening that up and concentrating on the musical interaction.”

“We’re not merely responding to the action or creating sound effects,” Gold added, “there are through-lines related to the themes. I start with rhythm and pattern, but a melody always finds a way to emerge.”

De Jong had read Meyrink’s novel and visited what remains of Prague’s 12th-century ghetto, but had never seen the golem film.

“I find it fascinating, the visual set design was extremely avant-garde," he said. "It’s rooted in theater, but takes advantage of the technical possibilities camera and editing provide. It’s early film done with enormous insight in the medium.”

“It’s a very powerful idea to bring something inanimate to life,” Gold added, “but also dangerous.”

The “Visionary Architecture on Film” series began with “The Cabinet of Dr. Caligari" in March. Other films being screened as part of the series include Fritz Lang’s 1927 sci-fi masterpiece “Metropolis” on April 20; H.G. Wells’ 1936 futuristic tale “Things to Come” on May 4; and dystopian modern classic “Blade Runner” on May 18.

The film series is organized by Ella Comberg as part of her master's degree through the Williams Graduate Program in the history of art.

“My studies focus on the history of architecture and design, and I work under Robert Wiesenberger, Clark curator of contemporary projects,” Comberg said. “I was really excited to work with him on the [Goesch] exhibition. A lot of beloved cinema was coming to the fore in Germany in the 1920s, so we thought it would be a great opportunity to screen these iconic German expressionist films [as] a way of bringing the exhibition to life.”

Right after World War I, it wasn’t possible to build in Germany because of the economy and lack of materials, Comberg said, so film sets offered an opportunity to experiment with new forms of architecture.

“Set designer Hans Poelzig was involved in a lot of the same architecture and design circles in Weimar Germany as Paul Goesch,” she said.

Goesch, a visionary architect of the time, corresponded with other top architects as part of “The Glass Chain."

Many of these films are a way of placing him into this context of really radical aesthetic experimentation, she said. “The urban environment of ‘The Golem’ looks fantastical and futuristic but also nostalgic. In Goesch’s work you see a lot of medieval technologies, pulling a lot of different references.”

“Film and [unbuilt] paper architecture become a venue to test out ideas that Goesch and his circle are exploring,” Comberg added.

