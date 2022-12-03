The Clark Art Institute will offer free admission through March

WILLIAMSTOWN — If visiting the Clark Art Institute is on your bucket list, now’s the time to visit.

The Clark Art Institute is offering free admission for all visitors from January through March of 2023.

The “Free for Three” program is part of the art museum’s ongoing effort to expand awareness of its offerings and to welcome new visitors.

“There’s no better way to start the new year off than by making sure that our doors are wide open for our community and for all visitors to the area,” said Olivier Meslay, director of the Clark, in a press release. “We believe that the chance to engage with art is a truly fulfilling and enriching part of life and we want to make sure that everyone has plenty of opportunities to visit the Clark and to get to know us better.”

In 2022, the Clark offered free admission during January and welcomed more than 6,700 visitors in that time period, an increase of more than 50 percent of its usual January visitation rates.

“Thanks to the strong support and commitment from our Board of Trustees, we are expanding the free admission program to three months this year and intend to make this a tradition in the years ahead,” Meslay said in the release. “We hope to meet many new visitors and to welcome our community members back time and again.”

During the free admission season, visitors will have the opportunity to tour the Clark’s noted permanent collection and to see three new exhibitions: Promenades on Paper: Eighteenth-Century French Drawings from the Bibliothèque nationale de France (open through March 12, 2023); On the Horizon: Art and Atmosphere in the Nineteenth Century (open through Feb. 12, 2023); and Portals: The Visionary Architecture of Paul Goesch (opens March 13, 2023). And, on Feb. 11, the Clark will open the latest presentation of contemporary art in its public spaces with Elizabeth Atterbury: Oracle Bones.

The Clark also offers a wide array of free public programs, concerts, and other activities. Details on January through March 2023 programming are available at clarkart.edu/events.

The Clark is located at 225 South St. in Williamstown. Galleries are open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday, from September through June, and daily in July and August. For information on these programs and more, visit clarkart.edu or call 413-458-2303. Use of face masks is optional for all visitors.