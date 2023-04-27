Guitarist Clay Melton is promising sounds 'so good it hurts' at his upcoming show at the Stationery Factory in Dalton

When Clay Melton is playing a show, he hopes that at least once he’ll be able to get his “stank face” out.
It’s that moment, Melton said, when one of the band members does something unexpected — something they’ve never done before, an impressive flourish of some kind — prompting the aforementioned expression … an incredulous stretching of the face muscles that kind of hurts.
He’s made the stank face in the audience at shows, but more often, finds himself making it on stage. He’s the frontman and phenom guitarist of his three-piece blues rock band — a rollicking Texas picker who has drawn comparisons to Stevie Ray Vaughn and Billy Gibbons all at the fresh age of 28.
When he plays the Stationery Factory in Dalton on Saturday, May 6, he wants to see a similar expression in the crowd.
“I’m hoping they can get some moments that sound so good it hurts,” Melton said.
Melton’s electric, high-energy brand of blues rock has taken the form of two albums, a studio effort in 2017, “Burn the Ships” and a live album, 2022’s “Live in Texas.” He released his extended play, “Back to Blue,” in 2021.
Blues rock is the flavor over it all, but the band spans a range of genres. Melton gets his influences from some places you might suspect: Texas legends like Vaughn, Freddie King and Buddy Guy. But he also pays homage to his Louisiana roots, too, such as the Meters and The Neville Brothers, with groovy progressions such as the main riff of his new single, “Runner.” Melton was born in Lake Charles, La.
Melton’s due to add another entry into his discography soon with another homegrown album that he’s been recording with his band — in his living room. The DIY approach is part of Melton’s effort to get back to his roots and give himself and the band plenty of time to improvise, develop and expand upon songs on their own timeline.
“I really had an intention to get back to writing and releasing music that really came natural and didn’t try to push or force anything,” Melton said. “Just write the songs that are happening when I pick up the guitar and I’m picking on the couch.”
Melton’s love affair with the guitar started at about age 10 — he got it, some would argue, from the best. That was when he heard Jimi Hendrix’s “All Around the Watchtower” for the first time and the iconic barrage therein captivated him. Within a year, he had picked up a six-string for himself, determined to find out what made it click.
“I had this Toys R Us guitar that was missing a couple of strings and was out of tune pretty tragically,” Melton said with a smile. “It had a speaker under the strings that you pressed a button and it sounded electric, you know? And I just sounded out Hendrix solos on one string.”
Eventually, Melton would trade in that Toys R Us guitar for a knockoff of his now signature Stratocaster, a blues staple. He took some guitar lessons at a local music center; the first song he asked to learn there was Eric Clapton’s “Cocaine.” It wasn’t until he figured out the riff to Stevie Ray Vaughan’s version of “Mary Had a Little Lamb,” however, that he really got hooked.
“That was like a moment where I started playing that riff and it clicked and I could play it fluidly,” Melton said of the SRV cover. “I just played it for like an hour and just started doing it faster and faster.”
But before he ever had a bill of his own, he started off by learning in a very welcoming music scene in Texas — at age 13, he started playing live shows at local joints. He had cut his teeth in the years before that playing crawfish boils and barbecues around the neighborhood — in other words, “loose environments” — balancing his amp on his bike and his guitar on his back as he went from show to show.
He was a bit more timid when he started playing in live venues. But he had a lot of help. One bluesman, percussionist Carlos Johnson, took him under his wing with a particular interest.
“He was the first cat who kind of gave me the opportunity and taught me a lot of things on stage,” Melton said. “Like just to keep my eyes open, to listen, when to shut up, things like that.”
He took those lessons with him for the live scene, curating evocative experiences for listeners. Now he captivates audiences with a standard Strat, bearing a black pickguard ornamented by a custom design. The artistry, featuring a sun and moon colliding in the cosmos, was put on the pickguard by an old flame. Most nights he’s on stage, that’s his main implement for the set.
The shows are a balance between the huge blowouts and the tight packs, he said. Most of the band’s songs open up into a jam of some kind, giving them a lot of opportunities. They’ll show some restraint, but they also have more freedom than they did as openers, when they had “25 minutes to burn the house down.”
“The idea is a ride, you know,” Melton said. “To have some peaks and valleys so it’s satisfying at the end.”
Regardless of what shape the shows take, however, Melton and company will be aiming to electrify. The time, effort and love put into each song is in anticipation of being able to play it on stage.
“I fell in love with the guitar but when I started playing live that was like a new addiction,” Melton said. “It’s really an ends to a means to go play shows.”