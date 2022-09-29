Close Encounters With Music opening 31st season with long-awaited world premiere of Tamar Muskal's 'One World'

GREAT BARRINGTON — Embarking on its 31st year, Close Encounters With Music has announced a season offering a wide swath of genres, styles, composers and instruments, ranging from beatbox artist Christylez Bacon and tabla performer Avirodh Sharma, to Metropolitan Opera soprano Danielle Talamantes and the Escher and Borromeo string quartets.
Following two years of pandemic-related delays, Israeli-American composer Tamar Muskal’s “One Earth,” receives its world premiere 4 p.m. Nov. 6, at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center. The piece is a new a work for string quintet, women’s chorus, rapper and Indian tabla player. Muskal said of the work in a news release, " [it] calls all people to positive action, to love, to beauty, and anything that protects the planet and humanity.” The opening concert also features Schubert’s transcendent String Quintet, one of the most beloved pieces in the chamber music repertoire, performed by Borromeo String Quartet and cellist Yehuda Hanani, who is also CEWM's artistic director.
"We invite you to regain a sense of Community through the inspiring and healing effects of the best music ever penned. The great melodists Dvorak, Mendelssohn and Tchaikovsky touch us in the deepest recesses of our souls. Copland helps restore our confidence in the success of the American experiment; Schubert opens the gates of Heaven; Beethoven reminds us what it is to be human; and rapper, Christylez Bacon, puts us in touch with the joyful, the playful and the light," Hanani said the news release.
In addition to offering live in-person concerts, curated online performances will be available to accommodate geographically remote listeners and newly expanded virtual followers.
SEASON AT A GLANCE
Admission: $52, orchestra and mezzanine; $28, balcony; $15, students.
Tickets: 413-528-0100, mahaiwe.org
Information: cewm.org
Otherworldly Schubert and "One Earth"
When: 4 p.m., Nov. 6
Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 4 Castle St., Great Barrington
Grand Piano Trios
When: 4 p.m., Dec. 11
Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 4 Castle St., Great Barrington
Town & Country
When: 6 p.m., Feb. 18, 2023
Where: Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington
"Pictures at an Exposition"
When: 4 p.m., March 26, 2023
Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 4 Castle St., Great Barrington
From Bach Brandenburg to Appalachian Spring
When: 4 p.m., April 23, 2023
Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 4 Castle St., Great Barrington
The Escher String Quartet
When: 4 p.m, May 21, 2023
Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 4 Castle St., Great Barrington
Schubert "Trout" and Schumann Piano Quintet
When: 4 p.m., June 11, 2023
Where: Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center, 4 Castle St., Great Barrington