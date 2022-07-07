The Mount's 'Concerts in the Dell' series kicks off July 14

LENOX — Pulitzer Prize-winning novelist Edith Wharton loved music.
During frequent visits to France, she attended a steady stream of musical salons and concerts and dance performances, said Susan Wissler, executive director of The Mount, Wharton’s former home in Lenox, during a recent interview by phone.
On July 14, fittingly Bastille Day given Wharton’s love of all things French, music will resound across the historic estate when legendary area singer Wanda Houston and her band fill the air with a dynamic blend of vintage blues, jazz and soul from the 1930s to the 1970s.
The event kicks off “Concerts in the Dell,” a live music series on six consecutive Thursday nights from 6 to 8 p.m. through Aug. 18. Bands will perform on an outdoor stage in the Dell, a shady sylvan setting with a gentle grassy slope beside the Stables near the top of the estate’s long driveway.
The lineup will include indie blues guitar and percussion duo Muddy Ruckus on July 21, world music ensembles Mukana on July 28 and Heard World Jazz on Aug. 4, local powerhouse Gina Coleman with Misty Blues on Aug. 11, and, to conclude, Pamela Means Jazz Project on Aug. 18.
Music has been an integral part of the Mount’s programming since Wissler took over in 2008. She inherited a not-for-profit organization in dire financial straits with a rarefied patronage of literary aficionados. In a storied turn-around, Wissler determined to ensure a sustainable financial future for the Mount and make it accessible and welcoming to visitors of all means and broader interests.
“Music speaks to people of all different backgrounds,” Wissler said.
Starting from informal jazz jam sessions, Wissler first offered summer music on the main house terrace under the banner of “Some Enchanted Evening.”
“I would get all dressed up in a little black dress and try to make it feel like something special,” she said. “We’d get a handful of people and serve a fancy cocktail.”
The series grew to twice-weekly early evening concerts on Fridays and Saturdays in July and August.
After a couple of seasons, Wissler was contacted by saxophone player Charles Neville, one of the famed Neville Brothers, who lived in nearby Huntington. The Eagle’s cultural insert Berkshires Week featured the New Orleans-native’s concert appearance as its cover story.
“That’s when attendance exploded,” Wissler said. “All of a sudden we were getting not 100 or 200 but 400, 500, then 600, 700. When Wanda Houston became part of the repertoire we were close to 1,000 people. And it was tremendous.”
Attendees spilled over onto the grassy lawns beneath the crowded terrace, some bringing picnics.
But this success was hard on the century-old house and manicured grounds. “It got almost too big for us to comfortably manage,” Wissler explained.
Last year, a decision was made to relocate the concerts to the bucolic Dell. The site had been used for more than a decade for outdoor theatrical performances by Berkshire Theater Group and Shakespeare & Company, the latter earlier stewards of the Mount property.
“We’re thrilled we have this other location,” Wissler said. “It’s much closer to the parking, and it’s a beautiful natural amphitheater, so the sound is going to be terrific.”
Folding chairs are available for people who don’t bring their own lawn chairs or blankets, she added. The music moves to a nearby open-sided tent in the event of inclement weather, and there are golf carts to help anyone with walking issues.
Picnics are always welcome at the Mount. While outside alcohol is not permitted, adult beverages are offered for sale onsite. Guests can also order picnic baskets in advance from Berkshire Picnics at berkshirepicnics.com.
Wissler wants the concerts to be “very low key and casual and family-friendly.”
She encourages visitors to arrive early to explore the grounds and gardens, and enjoy SculptureNow‘s annual art show of 30 sculptures scattered throughout the property.
“The Dell is a very kid-friendly, wonderful place,” she said. “Parents can park and the kids can go roll down the hill or check out the sculptures.
“There’s a story walk parallel to the Dell with a new story every month through the fall, it’s a great activity that combines both literacy and exercise for kids age 10 and under.”
Wissler added, “We’re operating the grounds as a public park these day, something we started during COVID. The grounds are always open dawn to dusk and always free. And people have access to our bookstore and café on the terrace.”
Entry to the main house still requires a ticket.
Concerts take place on Thursday evenings this summer, as the Mount had to use the usual weekend dates to reschedule weddings postponed by the pandemic. All admission proceeds from this year’s series will go toward humanitarian support in Ukraine through the aid organization, Cash for Refugees.
“Ukraine is a matter of great concern for everybody who is following current events,” Wissler said. “And it just seemed appropriate, especially given Wharton’s own legacy of lending a significant hand during World War I to help refugees.”
Admission is a suggested donation of $10, though Wissler hopes those who can will give more. But she stresses that concerts are for everybody, regardless of ability to pay; and ages 18 and under are admitted free.
The music is curated by Patricia Pin, public programs director at the Mount, in collaboration with other staffers. Many bands are making repeat appearances, Pin said.
“Misty Blues is returning, and Wanda Houston of course. Heard World Jazz was here in 2019. One of the primary musicians in Mukana, Natalia Bernal, has been here before,” she said. “As for the new ones, Pamela Means fits in quite perfectly with lovely jazz standards from the 1930s to 1950s. And Muddy Ruckus from Portland, Maine is a younger rock band sound with a flavor of blues.”
Both Mukana and Heard World Jazz incorporate musicians and musicals styles from Africa, South America, the Caribbean and beyond.
Jazz is a thread that ties all of these bands together, she added.
“The aim is to have different styles within the jazz-blues genre. So we have world jazz, some American, some African. And we pay homage to predecessors like Billie Holiday and Ella Fitzgerald, and covers from the 20s, 30s, right up to the 1970s,” Pin said.
“We are hoping to get a mix of locals and visitors from different age groups. We want to inspire people to get up and dance.”
IF YOU GOWhat: Concerts in the Dell
Where: The Mount, 2 Plunkett St., Lenox
When: 6-8 p.m., Thursdays, July 14 to Aug. 18
Tickets: $10 suggested donation, in advance or at the door. Ages 18 and under free. All proceeds support Ukraine relief agency Cash for Refugees.
Bring chairs or blankets (limited chairs available). Picnics welcome. No outside alcohol, adult beverages for sale. Rain moves under a tent.
Reservations and more Information: 413-551-5111, edithwharton.org
SCHEDULE
July 14: The Wanda Houston Band
July 21: Muddy Ruckus
July 28: Mukana
Aug. 4: Heard World Jazz
Aug. 11: Misty Blues
Aug. 18: Pamela Means Jazz Project