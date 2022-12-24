Ring out the year with a festive Crescendo concert featuring works from colonial Latin America

It’s Christmas Eve in Santiago, Chile, the longest night of the year in a southern hemisphere summer. It’s so warm, wax candles melt on Christmas trees before they are lit. Dinner is eaten outdoors, revelers dance in the streets, sometimes all night long.
Christine Gevert, founding artistic director of Crescendo Chorus, shares these memories of her childhood in Chile, where her German sea captain ancestor had sold his trade ships after finding a wife, settling there in the 1830s. As a student, she moved to her mother’s home, Germany, to continue her musical education.
An organist and choral director, Gevert studied indigenous music at university and has long collected villancicos, largely religious versed songs from across Latin America written in the vernacular Spanish mixed with indigenous languages.
These dance-like songs, often sung at Christmas, are featured in Crescendo's final concerts of the year, “A Story of Hope in the Voice of the New World,” on Dec. 29 at Trinity Church in Lakeville, Conn., and Dec. 30 at Saint James Place in Great Barrington. Gevert will lead an international eight-piece vocal and instrumental ensemble of early music specialists, many of them Latin American.
Music selections are drawn from two historic manuscript sources: “Latin American mss. Guatemala music manuscripts” also known as the Huehuetenango Collection, seven volumes of 16th and 17th-century devotional music from Dominican mission settlements of Mayans in western Guatemala, written and transcribed by indigenous composers; and Codex Martinez Compañón (also known at the Trujillo Codex), a landmark 18th-century work containing some 1,400 watercolor illustrations of local life and nature, plus 20 dances and songs, gathered in northern Peru under the commission of Baltasar Martínez Compañón, the bishop of Trujillo, and later sent to the King of Spain.
Besides the villancicos, the program will also include motets (sacred Latin pieces for several voices), excerpts from a musical Mass, and instrumental works, resulting in a blend of folk music and western European-style compositions sung in Latin, Spanish and Mayan.
“I’ve done concerts with Latin American early repertoire since the beginning of Crescendo, it’s one of my passions,” Gevert said. “I’ve been searching for repertoire and transcribing and performing on an ongoing basis over the years.”
Choosing works for the concert entailed a long-distance collaboration between Gevert and U.S.-based Chilean musicologist Paul Gustav Feller. In the few years since they met, he has helped her access the “enormous amount of repertoire” available in these little-known manuscripts, she said.
As Feller explained, Mayans from one of the most secluded areas of Guatemala preserved the Huehuetenango manuscripts until the 1960s; they are now housed in Indiana University's Lilly Library. The documents contain music performed at three villages — Santa Eulalia, San Juan Ixcoi and San Mateo Ixtatan — in which only natives were allowed to live, as well as pieces of European origin written by well-known Renaissance composers. The repertoire they copied ranged from complex polyphonic masses to traditional plainchant hymns.
These scribes known as “maestros de capilla” (kapellmeisters) assisted mission priests while also following Mayan practices, Feller said. Left largely to self-govern and fulfill their own liturgical needs, the music was copied by and for Mayan locals, who likely composed its villancicos.
This illustrates the “rich and complex exchanges between Europeans and American Indians that occurred throughout the Spanish colonies,” Feller said. These sources “bear witness to a process of musical transfer through practices of listening and performance in a colonial context.”
This was by no means a one-sided process, he said. While European missionaries had long used sacred music as a means of conversion and religious indoctrination, American Indians “would sometimes make those sounds their own … and European listeners would eavesdrop on [those] musical practices.”
The concert, he added, will include “devotional music used by Maya people and transcriptions of tunes from Peru … historical sources [that] tell a multilayered tale of music traveling through oceans, forests and mountains to mediate between cultures.”
The Huehuetenango selections center around the celebration of Christmas, Feller said. The simple texts and clear melodies of the villancicos helped reinforce the teaching of complex Christian doctrine, he explained.
“Some of these composers were able to replicate a very high level of European polyphony,” Gevert said. As indigenous composers did not sign their names, “we have chosen to do our concert program entirely on these anonymous pieces. Some are very much in this style, you can notice a flavor and harmony. As a listener you would think that’s European or Renaissance polyphony. We’re doing one of their masses, really beautiful four-voice pieces.”
Nowadays, many younger musicologists are focused more on performers than purely academic research, Gevert said. “They want to make performing editions, so audiences directly benefit from their work. [When you] collaborate with performers, that’s when the symbiosis happens. Musicologists need performers as much as we need the musicologists, it goes back and forth.”
She added, “Early Latin America became a fusion of cultures through the new society created by the enslavement of indigenous people and enslaved Africans. Despite this tragic circumstance, the unique voice of these musical creations is one of hope and a vibrant new identity. Indigenous composers not only mastered the European style, but also infused it with their own stories and customs, and integrated their musical and poetic elements.
The four vocal soloists include two American sopranos, Rebecca Palmer, now based in Vienna, Austria, and Jayne Segedy, who lives in Barcelona, Spain. Also from Barcelona is Chilean tenor José Ignacio Lagos. Rounding out the quartet is Washington, D.C.-based Peruvian baritone and artistic director of Opera Nova, José Sacín.
The early and folk instrumentalists accompanying the singers include Boston-based Mexican period violinist and percussionist Job Salazar; Chilean viola player Carlos Boltes, who also plays the charango lute and historical harpist Christa Patton from New York. Gevert will perform on a custom-built pentagonal virginal (a small harpsichord-type keyboard), and also on organ.
“Mayan Indians had a lot of percussive instruments and their chants and singing were often accompanied just by percussion,” Gevert said. “So we will feature that in our repertory, too.”
“I’m very passionate about this fascinating music,” Gevert said. “In a way it’s unlike anything else, and in a way it’s similar to the European music we’re used to performing and hearing.
“All of us have so much to learn about the past. Latinos have such a clichéd image, and music is a vehicle to enlighten us. It goes through your senses and through your spirit.”
IF YOU GO
“A Story of Hope in the Voice of the New World”
What: Festive vocal and instrumental music from late 16th to early 17th century music manuscripts, found in convents of Northwest Guatemala, and vocal and instrumental music from the Peruvian Martinez Comapañón Codex.
Who: Crescendo chorus with sopranos Rebecca Palmer and Jayne Segedy, tenor José Ignacio Lagos, and baritone José Sacín, with a period and folk instrument ensemble directed by Christine Gevert.
When: 5:30 p.m., Dec. 29, Trinity Lime Rock Episcopal Church, 484 Lime Rock Rd., Lakeville, Conn.
5:30 p.m., Dec. 30, Saint James Place, 352 Main St., Great Barrington
Tickets: $40, general admission; $75, premium preferential seating; $10, youth under 18
Information: 860-435-4866, crescendomusic.org
COVID-19 protocol: Masks required indoors. Performers are fully vaccinated and will be testing for several days leading up to the performance.