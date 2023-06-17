Old letters held by Otis Historical Commission inspire upcoming book about Sue Moody

OTIS — Even in her old age, Sue Moody was unforgettable: Donning a large hat and long white gloves, she rode a bicycle from her home on Route 23 near the Monterey line to the center of Otis, where there was a general store.
Moody led a quiet life close to home in her final years, but in June of 1940, she was caught in the vortex of world history as Hitler marched through Paris.
She had been hired by the International Herald Tribune to be its food and fashion editor. At that time, she was living in an apartment in a Paris suburb called Meudon. Her husband, Llewelyn “Johnny” White hadn’t announced his intentions to divorce her quite yet, but he also hadn’t been supporting her and their son, Bobby, who had been born in 1931.
Alone in an apartment building in which everyone else had fled, she had a springer spaniel named Mitzi and her young son to take care of. She lived in fear of being found out as American by the German occupiers, according to Gail Gelburd, who is finishing up a chronicle of Moody’s life called “Slaying the Dragons,” based heavily on her letters and writings.
One day in 1940, Bobby ran to a neighbor’s, and when Moody caught up with him hours later, he told her excitedly that he’d seen Hitler, Moody wrote in an unpublished manuscript called, “Bobby and Mitzi.”
On Moody’s return to New York City from Lisbon — following a trip by cart to the American Embassy in Bordeaux, in which the cart driver asked her to dirty her face — she wrote an account for the March 30, 1941 New York Herald Tribune’s Sunday magazine, called “What Hitler has done to French cooking.”
It was not an account sympathetic to the Fuhrer. In it she detailed the exorbitant price of staples such as milk, oats, rice, of the lack of fruit, vegetables and meats.
“Food ration cards, we had — but what good are the food cards so diligently issued by every City Hall to each French citizen, German soldier and legitimate foreigner, when there are no supplies to be had?” It featured a photo of a French woman in a fur coat with a young son, mirroring Moody’s own experience.
That piece appeared under her own name, but Moody also used others for her bylines in other publications, including “Ladies Home Journal” and “Commonweal,” chiefly Kate Vernon.
Some years earlier, Moody had made acquaintance with a person who signed her letters M. Brown. She was Margaret Brown, American socialite and widow to a Colorado mine owner, who struck it rich on gold. She made her name as "The Unsinkable Molly Brown" when she demanded that her life boat return to the waters near the sinking Titanic to rescue others. She later became a philanthropist and an early feminist.
Moody and Brown first met when Moody was assigned to write a piece about Brown when Moody and her husband were in Paris together from 1927 to 1929.
The two women corresponded in the early 1930s just prior to Brown’s death.
In a large looping hand, one of the letters on The Barbizon stationery refers to the Miss Barnards (as in Barnard College) and the Astors’ invitations to Christmas. Still, Brown chose to spend her Christmas of 1930 with Moody and her husband and son at their home in the coastal village of Rowayton, Conn., within the city of Norwalk.
Another of Brown’s letters, postmarked May 5, 1932, in a post script, says, “P.S. You must take the address of my woman in Paris for the baby.”
Historic Denver Inc., which runs the Molly Brown House Museum, authenticated the letters and further told Gelburd that it has no others from that time period of Brown’s life.
Born in 1902 in Lawrence, Kansas, Moody met White in the early 1920s when the two were studying at the University of Kansas in Lawrence.
It was a set of love letters between Moody and White that first caught the attention of Celeste Watman and Lynne Geane, two members of the Otis Historical Commission, who asked Gelburd to “do something” with them. But those letters weren’t of particular value to Gelburd, who joined the Otis Historical Commission in 2020.
Any interest she might have had was curdled by the couple’s later divorce, initiated by White, while Moody was starving in Paris.
Still, Gelburd spent months going through the boxes and boxes of letters, journals, manuscripts and newspaper clippings that Moody left behind. They were found in a neighbor’s house, who had taken them after Moody’s death in 1996.
Moody first came to the Berkshires in the 1930s at the invitation of her sister, Ruth Burkholder, in Monterey, who suggested she work for Wilbur Phelps in Otis. In 1936, Phelps deeded his house to her for $1.
It was Moody’s accounts of living in Paris in 1939 and 1940 that inspired Gelburd to undertake chronicling Moody’s life in a first-person narrative — in Moody’s voice.
Gelburd contacted the New York Public Library to do research during the pandemic, which was closed to the public.
“I begged,” she said. “I said I was a professor.”
Eventually, the head librarian issued her a special pass to the stacks.
Gelburd said she was inspired to write about Moody because of her grit and determination as well as her story. In a project that has taken three years, she is in the final stages of editing her manuscript.
“Her life was really about survival, both personal and professional struggles, as well as surviving Nazi occupation in France,” Gelburd said. “She wanted to be an independent woman, not concerned with marriage or children at a time when that was unacceptable in our society.”
Gelburd moved to Otis in 1990 with her family.
While at the town’s Memorial Day parade in 1992, “This woman came up to us,” she recalled. “She was thin and frail, very elderly, but riding a bicycle, and she had this big beautiful hat on with long white gloves. And she came over to check out my son and tell me what a beautiful little boy he was. And we chatted for a little bit. And she was very nice.”
And then she was off to see the parade.