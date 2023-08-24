BECKET — The impulse to include new technologies in dance works can sometimes detract from the experience of live performance, but in this final week of the Jacob’s Pillow Dance Festival, Compagnie Käfig perform their exemplary signature work “Pixel” on the Ted Shawn Theatre stage, taking us on a thrilling journey that organically melds virtuosity in dance with an intricate digital wonderland.
DANCE REVIEW: Compagnie Kafig melds dance virtuosity with digital wonderland at Jacob's Pillow
Erica Dankmeyer reviews dance for The Eagle.