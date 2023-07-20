<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
spotlight
DANCE REVIEW

DANCE REVIEW: At Jacob's Pillow, Dorrance Dance reveals 'what percussive dance can do'

Dorrance Dance

Dorrance Dance performs "45th & 8th" in the 2023 Jacob's Pillow Dance Festival.

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY CHISTOPHER DUGGAN

BECKET — The stage is in shadow, and the impact resounds like a hickory stick on a dunun drum. Feet pound a sounding box. And then the sound quiets to a rocking like wind in palmetto, like thunder and heat lightning before the rain.

This

Modal

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all