DANCE REVIEW: In Jacob's Pillow debut, AXIS Dance Company reminds us to 'share ourselves'

Zara Anwar, Julie Hasushi, Alaja Badalich and Louisa Marie perform Nadia Adame's "Historias Rotas," with AXIS Dance Company on the Henry J. Leir Stage at Jacob's Pillow.
David Calhoun, Alaja Badalich, JanpiStar and Zara Anwar performing Asun Noales' "Desiderata," with AXIS Dance Company at Jacob's Pillow.
BECKET — Threats of rain gave way to benevolent breezes at Jacob’s Pillow’s Henry J. Leir Stage on Friday, July 14, welcoming AXIS Dance Company for their Pillow debut.
Intermittent
This is a subscriber exclusive story.
Subscribe today to access this story and all of our stories with 24/7 unlimited access.
Subscribe today. Cancel anytime.
Subscribe now for 99¢
Subscriber Sign In | Return Home
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.