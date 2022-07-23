DANCE REVIEW: Limón Dance Company performs classics with 'a beautiful balance between homage and continuity'

BECKET — Founded in 1946 by two gentle giants of the modern dance world — pioneering Doris Humphrey and her devoted pupil, the Mexican-born José Limón — the Limón Dance Company appeared early and often at Jacob’s Pillow Dance, itself founded by another early guiding force in the genre, Ted Shawn.
This week, the group returns to Shawn’s theater: Even this building is a legendary figure, having the distinction of being this country’s first theater built specifically for dance performance. The history of the artistic bloodlines in American modern dance is both weighted and delicate for those dance artists who choose or are drawn to working in the iconic houses of the “early moderns.” Weighted can become stodgy, delicate can become fussy.
Not so with the Limón troupe, which, now directed by former company member Dante Puleio, continues to find a beautiful balance between homage and continuity. The role of the stager cannot be overstated; it’s not a matter of simply teaching steps and patterns but encouraging exploration within those steps, teasing out nuances. No detail is too small.
And so, while Humphrey’s 1928 “Air for the G String,” staged by Gail Corbin, has a scent of antiquity, it’s in a classic, timeless sense. No dust, no must. The lovely, spirited cast of five women — Savannah Spratt leading Mariah Gravelin, Deepa Liegel, Jessica Sgambelluri and Lauren Twomley — are at once stately and playful, like figures on a Grecian vase come alive, toe-heeling gracefully to Bach’s familiar tune from his Suite No. 3. They float and flit in simple patterns that form and dissipate like mist on a mountain, or briefly conjure the five linked figures in Henri Matisse’s 1910 painting “Dance.” Matisse’s movers are naked, whereas these women wear, over simple shift-like dresses, voluminous capes whose long trains coil about them or trail and snake behind in their wake. Originally designed by Pauline Lawrence and gorgeously recreated here by Ali Lane, these costumes become alive, too, extensions of the dancers’ bodies, and elegant magic borne of meticulous practice.
Of the two Limón pieces on this program, “The Waldstein Sonata,” set to Beethoven’s piano Sonata No. 21, is the one that perhaps shows more directly the early mentor/mentee relationship shared between Humphrey and Limón, with its often-sculptural choreography. To the score’s sweetly limpid second movement, a trio of overlapping duets traverse the stage. A dancer being lifted by another in a grand jeté is made new by being deconstructed, with especially delicious slowness when MJ Edwards lifts Gravelin, the two sharing a poetic, private tactility. In their duet, Sgambelluri stands, in parallel, on one of Joey Columbus’s thighs while he paddles with his free leg, the two pivoting carefully; the image is striking, full of trust and strength yet hinting at precariousness.
The faster traveling sequences in other parts of this dance, however, have the unmistakable Limón stamp, a glorious rush of now sweeping, now skittering frolics — the sheer life force is visceral. A sense of community shows up again and again, dancers often extending their arms and then linking to one another with clasped hands, forming lines or circles with fluid kinship. (Premiered in excerpted form in 1971, after Limón’s death in 1972, one of his former students, Daniel Lewis, fleshed out the work into its now complete form.) This dance is an easy, joyful pleasure to watch, yes, but the joy is palpable in the dancers, too. The sheer delight that Edwards and Liegel exude is particularly priceless.
Limón’s 1967 “Psalm” is also infused with that unmistakably Limónesque torrent of pure movement, as well as the power of humanity and life rife in his dances; the tone here, however, is sober, dramatic. Set to the spare yet often-suspenseful original, revived score by Eugene Lester, Limón explores persecution, and the potential for protection from such suffering. The patterning and the choreography are superb; the heaviness of the subject, the direct, if abstract images of crucifixion—at times, Columbus, in the lead role as “The Burden Bearer” extends his arms out to the sides, his head inclined down and to one side, like Christ on the cross — could, however, very easily tip into dated melodrama.
(The new work on the program, Olivier Tarpaga’s “Only One Will Rise,” is an interesting companion piece of sorts to “Psalm” but is perhaps not served well where it sits on the program, at the end. With an engaging, eclectic score played live by Tim Motzer, Daniel Johnson, and Saidou Sangare, there is a central figure here, too, one who is alternately encircled by and possibly held back/intimidated by the ensemble. There is a trance-like, even trippy kind of feeling in the various solos, duets and other groupings, but a less-clear idea of how it all coheres as a piece.)
Returning to "Psalm," the care taken in rehearsals by stager Logan Frances Kruger with coaching by Nina Watt — is evident, as is the whole-hearted, fully-embodied commitment of the dancers. Columbus is tremendous in this complicated role, and the entire cast — especially Frances Lorraine Samson in her absorbing, enigmatic opening solo — are steadfast, compelling, and thus "Psalm" lives in this moment, a timeless ode to humanity.
