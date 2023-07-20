BECKET — In Irish tradition, a “céilí” is a community event where dancing and live music are shared and celebrated. With “Céilí” (2022), Seán Curran Company and Darrah Carr Dance enact a unique version on the Henry J. Leir Stage at Jacob’s Pillow, where the floating forest platform forms a tray from which they serve the audience, and each other, a moveable feast of scenes from a gathering.
DANCE REVIEW: At Jacob's Pillow, the Curran and Carr dance companies unite in performance but never reach a fever pitch
Erica Dankmeyer reviews dance for The Eagle.