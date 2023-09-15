<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
top story spotlight
DANCING GREENS FARM

A storyteller, a farmer and a chef met at graduate school in Rome. Now, they run a mini farm in Great Barrington

three women dressed in pink dresses

Dancing Greens co-founders Jamie Nadler, left, Madison Warren, center, and Madi Taylor, right, on their mini farm in Great Barrington, which they see as an American spin on an "agriturismo."

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY DANCING GREENS FARM

GREAT BARRINGTON — “Wait, you want to start a farm, too?”

Hiking through olive trees in Tuscany, Jamie Nadler turned to Madison Warren with this simple question. The answer was a resounding "yes." And within two years, that "yes" would grow into Dancing Greens Farm, which the two co-founded with Madi Taylor on Blue Hill Road this summer.

Over the course of the past year, the three women — who met in a food sustainability master's program at the American University of Rome — have redirected their...

Modal

Aaron Simon Gross can be reached at agross@berkshireeagle.com.

