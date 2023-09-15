A storyteller, a farmer and a chef met at graduate school in Rome. Now, they run a mini farm in Great Barrington

GREAT BARRINGTON — “Wait, you want to start a farm, too?”
Hiking through olive trees in Tuscany, Jamie Nadler turned to Madison Warren with this simple question. The answer was a resounding "yes." And within two years, that "yes" would grow into Dancing Greens Farm, which the two co-founded with Madi Taylor on Blue Hill Road this summer.
Over the course of the past year, the three women — who met in a food sustainability master's program at the American University of Rome — have redirected their...