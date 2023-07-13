The folk band Darlingside returns to its Williamstown roots with a concert at The Clark

WILLIAMSTOWN — A week before the release of their new album, “Everything Is Alive,” the indie-folk band Darlingside will perform at The Clark Art Institute — just down the street from where the band got its start.
The free concert, which is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, is the fourth installment in the The Clark’s Summer Outdoor Concert Series.
Darlingside’s members — David Senft, Auyon Mukharji, Harris Paseltiner and Don Mitchell, then undergraduates at Williams College — met in 2007 when they...