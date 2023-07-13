<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
SUMMER OUTDOOR CONCERT SERIES

The folk band Darlingside returns to its Williamstown roots with a concert at The Clark

Darlingside

Darlingside members, David Senft, Auyon Mukharji, Harris Paseltiner and Don Mitchell met while undergraduates at Williams College. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY SHERVIN LAINEZ

WILLIAMSTOWN — A week before the release of their new album, “Everything Is Alive,” the indie-folk band Darlingside will perform at The Clark Art Institute — just down the street from where the band got its start.

The free concert, which is at 6 p.m. on Wednesday, July 19, is the fourth installment in the The Clark’s Summer Outdoor Concert Series.

Darlingside’s members — David Senft, Auyon Mukharji, Harris Paseltiner and Don Mitchell, then undergraduates at Williams College — met in 2007 when they...

