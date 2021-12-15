Berkshire composer David Anderegg debuting new Christmas carol during concert at Church on the Hill

LENOX — At the height of the pandemic, Berkshires-based composer David Anderegg found divine inspiration.
The West Stockbridge resident's deep dive into Holy Scripture — a year of Bible study at the First Congregational Church in Stockbridge — guided him when selecting 14 passages that fit well with the 11 carols and anthems (including a world premiere composition) he's put together for "Peace Breaks Out," a service of lessons and carols, 5 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 19, at Church on the Hill, United Church of Christ, in Lenox.
The concert mixes Anderegg's adapted and original music with spoken passages from the Hebrew Bible foretelling the birth of the Messiah and passages from the New Testament of the Holy Bible, recounting the Nativity scene.
"I felt confident I could put this together. I showed the list of readings to [the Rev. Liz Goodman] and she liked what I chose," Anderegg said referring to the Church on the Hill pastor.
"I totally trust him and follow his lead on this," Goodman said in a separate phone interview with The Eagle. "The concert is all original carols composed by David, sort of a Renaissance man."
A quartet — tenor Alec Hicks, bass-baritone John Demler and sopranos Nellie Rustick and and Amy Shake — will perform the songs featuring well-respected choral voices from around the region.
Demler, who is very familiar with Anderegg's music, says the songs are infused with the composer's humor and faith.
"There is always something unexpected about to happen, which keeps the singers and audience on their toes. It's a breeze to bring his songs alive: just follow his musical map and you arrive," he said.
Anderegg composed the majority of the carols on the playlist more than a decade ago for a children's Christmas pageant. The lone new work, "According to Thy Word," puts to music the story of how an angel informed Mary and Joseph of the Immaculate Conception.
Anderegg points out the concert's theme is drawn from "Peace Breaks Out" a phrase he wrote in his carol "In Noah's Time".
"Christmas is about a hope for peace, almost like seeing a headline in The Eagle of "Peace Breaks Out" instead of "War Breaks Out", he said.
Goodman noted how the phrase, from the Gospel of Luke, "peace on earth, goodwill toward men" is often uttered during the Christmas season, but hard to find.
"The tragic thing is peace is a rarity and war is the norm," she said.
Anderegg says the carol that helps sum up best the concert's theme is "Be Still and See" with the second stanza the heart of the song:
"Not with a sword will He complete His reign/Not with a shield will He our peace obtain/And yet, the world is in His hands/With Love the only weapon He commands."
Anderegg says most of the carols examine the feelings and reactions of people who know about the coming of Jesus.
"A lot of the carols are internal, what people are feeling. The best one is "Carpenter's Song" which is from Joseph's point of view and what is going on in his head," he said.
Rustick finds Anderegg's lyrics both a challenge and a joy to deliver.
"I find that his pieces are deceptively difficult, and there’s always something interesting that catches the ear, and really makes you listen," the soprano said. "The words that he writes make it easy for the singer to express the emotion of the piece."
Composing original Christmas songs and religious music has come late in Anderegg's career. The composer initially earned a living as a classical pianist, playing for ballet and modern dance companies in the Boston area. He also kept up an active life as a chamber and solo pianist.
Anderegg moved to the Berkshires in 1985, but his compositions are more recent. In the past 10-15 years he began writing a series of psalm settings and Christmas carols.
One of these carols, "Frozen Morn," was awarded an Honourable Mention in the 2007 Christmas Carol Song Writing Competition sponsored by the Amadeus Choir of Toronto, Ontario, Canada.
He has also written two Christmas-themed operas "What Owls Do" and "The Beasts"
"My compositions are all relatively conservative harmonically. Since most of my compositions are a cappella, dissonances must be used with care," said Anderegg. "Some of the psalms are also influenced by gospel, Motown or contemporary rhythm and blues and, more recently, jazz harmonies."