What to watch now: Russian drama is a cautionary tale of being engulfed by hubris

'Dead Mountain' (Topic)
The terrible incident at Dyatlov Pass in the Ural Mountains in 1959, in which a group of nine Soviet student hikers were found dead, has inspired much legend and mystery in Russia over the decades, and the conspiracy theories designed to explain it have seeped out into the world as well. Conspiracy theories typically reject the idea that the simplest explanation is the likeliest and sometimes add a paranormal element to illustrate why any recognized authoritative establishment is incapable, perhaps sinisterly so, of making the “real” truth known.
It’s partly this dynamic that the Russian television production "Dead Mountain" illustrates, but in doing so it stops short of allowing the incident to become property of the world community. Instead, it wraps it in a Soviet sensibility that is subversive in the best possible sense, celebrating the unfortunate victims of the tragedy as exemplar of Soviet daring while also indicting the propaganda-drenched system that brought them to that moment.
The series is told in alternating scenarios, the first involving a full color KGB investigation of the tragedy, the second a black and white recounting of the hikers on their path of destiny. It’s the contrast between the two that reveal the underpinnings of criticism, the full force reality of the investigation narrative literally collapsing on top of the more gung-ho hiking drama.
The investigation centers on Major Oleg Kostin (Pyotr Fyodorov), a World War II veteran, whose efforts to find the cause of death puts him right back into his own past as he attempts to traverse the strange culture of the Urals. His own past bursts into sight for the viewer as flashbacks, recounting his army years during the war, moving towards Germany and encountering a series of bizarre and dire traumas that slowly pound him down. The investigation puts him in a situation where he must deal with the one ghost he tried to keep silent.
The hike segments, by contrast, are realized through old Soviet filmmaking styles populated by more naïve characters who seem to view the universe in the same black-and-white as the film stock they inhabit. Often jolly, this troupe of college students is tromping through the harsh wilderness, as if the world is their oyster thanks to the state-sanctioned optimism that saturates their daily experience. They are innocents and they experience the world that way.
The color segments depict a much different, much less cloistered world. Kostin’s flashbacks show an ugly, harsh world that overtakes you with its drenched color, filled with death and heartbreak and out-of-control horrors. The situations in his current day reveal all kinds of routine secrets and lies within Soviet systems that create an unseen barrier protecting its citizens from reality. Deception and the desire to keep a gloomy reality at bay becomes the standard lifestyle.
But that’s also the world the hikers lived in and their exuberance, which translates into an inability to recognize a situation that they are not prepared for, reflects the cloistered lives of citizens who are looking towards a very bright, Soviet tomorrow. They are the future and they know of no mandate against their destiny.
Unfortunately they find out too late where they have been heading and it makes for one of the most brutal, terrifying hours of television I have ever seen. And one of the most beautifully-realized.
One of the most unexpected pleasures of the series is that if you happen to be a Soviet photography geek — which I am — you’ll enjoy the duplication of styles, textures and color pulled from the output of classic Soviet cameras and lenses. Used in such a way to propel not only political criticism, but also the heartbreaking damage that rests within any given human, it’s a successful example of the style strengthening the substance further.
"Dead Mountain" becomes a cautionary tale of being engulfed by hubris, though not of your own making. Secrets and lies have a way of manifesting as poltergeists and those who have been breathing in an atmosphere of soothing nationalism like that of the Soviet Union can be blind to sudden attacks. Innocence and optimism become the victims, while those who have survived the nightmares of reality are doomed to be tortured by it throughout their existence.