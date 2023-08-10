<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
MUSIC REVIEW

MUSIC REVIEW: Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter's bid to break a record includes a romp at the Mahaiwe

GREAT BARRINGTON — For attendees at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center who came hoping to see Devon Allman and Donavon Frankenreiter on an inauspicious Wednesday night, the 90-minute set may well have proven unforgettable.

The Allman Betts Band In Concert - Atlanta

Devon Allman, pictured here in 2019, performed at the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center as part of the See It All Tour.

Modal

Matt Martinez can be reached at mmartinez@berkshireeagle.com.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all