Dorinda Medley may have risen to Bravo TV fame for her quotable zingers as a cast member for six seasons on "The Real Housewives of New York City," but she really wants you to know her as the daughter of John and Diane Cinkala, of Great Barrington. The proud self-proclaimed "Berkshirite" has a new book out Aug. 17 about how a young girl growing up in Great Barrington became a reality TV star and the journey she took to get there.