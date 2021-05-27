LEE — The more Moe's Tavern has changed, the more owner Josh Cohen has kept it the same.
Gone are the stools at the bar, in an effort to make it more patron-friendly.
Gone are the rickety ceiling to floor storefront windows that rattled every time an 18-wheeler rolled by the Railroad Street establishment.
Gone is the sewer line that continually backed up, often after someone flushed the restroom toilets.
What's remained the same? The tavern's look and charm: the north wall covered in logos from craft breweries, high-top island seating for that casual feel and the signature, large, illuminated red sign on the south wall that simply says "MOE'S."
On Saturday, May 29, the new and improved Moe's Tavern open its doors, as if it never closed 15 months ago when it was shuttered by the state COVID-19 guidelines and safety precautions that closed bars that do not serve food.
When the orders to close came on March 13, 2020, Cohen decided to use the state-mandated downtime to gut the Railroad Street establishment, with the intention of retaining it's atmosphere of being a welcoming place for beer drinkers with discriminating tastes.
"Everything people liked about Moe's is still here — it's about the vibe," Cohen said during a recent interview. "It's better functionally, professionally and socially."
Cohen went with a bar sans stools to give the place a western cowboy look and help toward increasing capacity, from 49 to 72 people.
"I don't need to have people sitting on top of each other," he said. "This has nothing to do with COVID 19."
Don't worry, there are still plenty of places to sit, including bar-style seating at the high-top table islands and at counters facing out from the new storefront windows.
From the new front door to the five-star hotel-style restrooms behind the repositioned bar, Moe's has a look that Cohen says has already impressed some of his regulars who had a sneak preview
"They've said, 'Wow.' Even my kids had said, 'Wow.' Some say it when they walk-in; some say it when they see the bathrooms," he said.
Cohen first opened Moe's Tavern in 2007, taking over the former Men's Club. He offers no mainstream brews; a fact that's reflected in his website's name: nocoorslight.com.
Instead, the establishment specialized in American craft beers and hard ciders; 16 on tap and two dozen types of bottled brews. The tavern's most recent listing on UnTapped, updated on May 21, lists Zero Gravity's Green State Lager, Springdale Beer Co.'s BRIG (Nitro) stout; Lunch, an IPA from Main Beer Co.; Super Session No. 8, a Session/IPA by Lawson's Finest Liquids; Jack's Abby Craft Lager's House Lager and Downeast Cider's Original Blend among its draft offerings.
You won't find mixed drinks or hard liquor at Moe's either, except for a fine collection of whiskey. And Moe's still doesn't serve food, although patrons can bring their own.
A SILVER LINING
Cohen said the the bulk of the six-figure renovation work — he declined to provide an estimate or exact total — involved many behind-the-scenes fixes.
"This whole thing was about the bathrooms — the sewer line wasn't functioning, always backing up," he said.
Cohen replaced the old sewer line with a new one from the building to the street, installed new men's and women's rooms, pushed the bar back 15 to 20 feet from the entrance and added more space by taking over a former hair salon.
The pandemic also gave Cohen the opportunity he needed to make overdue upgrades that would benefit the entire building. He has two first-floor commercial tenants on Main Street — Twisted Orchard Company and Viale Insurance — and an apartment he rents on the second floor.