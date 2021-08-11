Library + Dorinda Medley (Mick Hales).jpg

Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley at her Great Barrington estate, Blue Stone Manor. 

 PHOTO PROVIDED BY MICK HALES

GREAT BARRINGTON — Have you ever wanted to spend a night in the "Fish Room" at "Real Housewives of New York" alum Dorinda Medley's estate, Blue Stone Manor? 

Medley, a Berkshires native, is listing her 11,000-square-foot Tudor-style house and 18-acre estate on Airbnb for two one-night stays while she's away promoting her new book, "Make It Nice." (Find Medley's interview with Berkshire Landscapes in The Eagle's Weekender edition.) The one-night rentals, taking place on Monday, Aug. 23 and Wednesday, Aug. 25, will be available on a first-come, first-served basis. Booking opens at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 18, at airbnb.com/bluestonemanor. The two one-night stays will each accommodate a group of up to four guests for $100 for the night, plus taxes and fees. 

Exterior.jpg

Blue Stone Manor, in Great Barrington, owned by Real Housewives of New York alum Dorinda Medley, will be available to rent on Aug. 18 via Airbnb. Two groups of four will be able to rent the house for a one-night stay.

"I couldn’t be more excited to welcome you to the gorgeous grounds of Blue Stone Manor — I'm confident you’ll find it as spectacular as I do," Medley states on the Airbnb booking page. "For your stay, I’ve pulled out all the stops to make it extra ‘NICE,' starting with a virtual welcome from yours truly upon arrival. From there, the socially distanced concierge will take over to ensure the most luxurious of stays for you and your guests."

The one-night stays do come with a list of rules and regulations: no visitors other than the group of four; no events or parties; no pets, smoking  etc. The booking guest must have a verified Airbnb account and have a history of positive Airbnb reviews. Guests, regardless of vaccination status, are required to wear a mask at check-in and check-out, and while interacting with any onsite staff. All guests will need to provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the stay. 

'MAKE IT NICE AND BOOZY' VIRTUAL EVENT 

Unable to join the fun onsite? There's also a virtual opportunity to learn all about the art of hosting during a happy-hour style online experience with Medley. 

"Entertaining is an art form, and it’s one I like to think I’ve mastered," Medley states on the event's booking page. "I’m not sure what it is for you (and I intend to find out), but there’s something about the shared conversation and lively atmosphere of a gathering that gives me a thrill like no other.

Living Room angle (Mick Hales).jpg

A view of Blue Stone Manor's living room. 

"But also, the cocktails. We can’t forget the cocktails — my favorite part of any get-together, and arguably, the most important."

Make It Nice and Boozy with Dorinda”, a 60-minute online experience for up to 10 guests —  a lively happy hour and in-depth discussion about the art of hosting live from Blue Stone Manor — will take place over Zoom, 4 p.m., Friday, Aug. 27. Tickets, at $100 each, can be booked at airbnb.com/hostingwithdorinda beginning at noon, Wednesday, Aug. 18. 

Proceeds from the Airbnb stays and the online event will benefit Ronald McDonald House New York.