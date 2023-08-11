'Real Housewives' alum Dorinda Medley opening gates to Bluestone Manor for afternoon garden tea party benefiting the Elizabeth Freeman Center

GREAT BARRINGTON — The Berkshires' own "Real Housewives of New York City" alum Dorinda Medley is opening the gates of Bluestone Manor, her Tudor-style mansion, to 30 individuals for an afternoon tea that benefits the Elizabeth Freeman Center.

The fundraiser, announced exclusively through People.com, sold out immediately. Tickets to the Aug. 26 Garden Tea Party were sold through eventbrite.com for $350 a piece.

Tea party guests will gather at the Red Lion Inn in Stockbridge for a welcome drink and brief tour of the restaurant where "Dorinda was named employee of the month many times over," according to the eventbrite.com event page.

From there, a private shuttle will take the guests to Bluestone Manor, Medley's 11,000-square-foot, seven-bedroom mansion which sits on 18 acres. There, guests will have a meet and greet with Medley, view photo installations throughout the property and enjoy an English afternoon tea — including tea sandwiches, scones, charcuterie, lemonade, tea and signature Bluestone Manor Bourbon cocktails. Guests also will enjoy a tour of the grounds and an intimate question and answer session with Medley.

Guests will receive a special gift bag filled with Medley's "favorite things" and one lucky guest will win the opportunity to join their hostess for dinner back at the Red Lion Inn.

Medley, a native of Great Barrington, splits her time between her hometown and New York City. She starred on the Bravo reality television series, "Real Housewives of New York City" for six seasons before being put on "pause" in 2020. Since then she has founded Bluestone Manor Bourbon, written a memoir, "Make It Nice," and hosted the Peacock reality series, "The Real Housewives: Ultimate Girls Trip Season 2," which was filmed exclusively at Bluestone Manor and select locations in the Berkshires.

Bravo recently relaunched "RHONYC," now in its 14th season with an entirely new cast, but called back numerous alumni of the show, including Medley, to film "The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip: RHONY Legacy.” Other cast members include Kelly Bensimon, Luann de Lesseps, Sonja Morgan, Ramona Singer and Kristen Taekman. The show is expected air in December on the streaming service Peacock.