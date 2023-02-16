Dottie's Coffee Lounge started hosting live music in 2010 to bring in more foot traffic. It's now a mainstay of the Sunday brunch scene

PITTSFIELD — Fresh food and coffee adorn every table as a jazz duet fills the air with dulcet tones of bass and piano. Local artists have their paintings hung on the wall, giving every corner a splash of color. Young couples have a morning date as old friends share the news of their week and families share a meal. A small black dog in a pink sweater sits on its owner’s lap without making a sound.
The vibes are good at the weekly Domingo Brunch at Dottie’s Coffee Lounge.
The musical brunches began in 2010 as a way to bring in traffic on one of the cafe’s slowest days.
“My landlord at the time, the Rev. George Whaling, really wanted us to be open on Sundays, because so much of North Street was closed on Sundays,” said Jess Rufo, the owner of Dottie’s. “It was just heavily suggested that we stay open. At the time I was like, ‘Oh, my God, this is such a burden.’ But I just made it happen.
"We added the music to it to make it more of a draw, and now it's our busiest day of the week.”
With its sustained popularity, Dottie’s is considering expanding the music and the café. Rufo confirmed in a phone call with The Eagle that she is looking to buy the space formerly occupied by Mission, a tapas bar and live music venue which closed in October 2022.
“We have accepted a deal with the sellers, and they've accepted my offer. Right now it's sitting on my lawyer's desk for review,” said Rufo. “It's not official, but we're at third base just waiting to run home."
Rufo said she would like to have more music in the expanded space if the deal goes through, but is still figuring out how that will look. “One of the major complications with being a restaurant that also has music is that you have to make a decision — do you want to be a venue that has food, or do you want to be a restaurant that has music — and you have to build your business plan accordingly.”
Until plans are finalized, the Domingo Brunch will be the main source of music at Dottie’s. Rufo works with Diane Firtell to find the talent for Sundays. Firtell, the self-described “maître d’ of Dottie’s,” says it’s easier these days than in the beginning.
“The brunch is so popular, people come to me and ask to play here,” Firtell said. Whenever she considers which bands to book, she looks for a sound that is “non-intrusive, but not elevator music."
Jazz duo Pete Toigo and David Bartley have been respectively playing their upright bass and piano on the first Sunday of the month for the last 2 1/2 years.
Bartley recalled the pair’s first gig at Dottie’s, saying, “We played one time, I managed to convince them to hire us. And after the owner, Jess [Rufo], heard us she said, ‘Okay, I want you guys in every month.’ I was really quite pleased that we pleased the club owner.”
“I’ve always enjoyed the whole vibe of Dottie’s,” Bartley said. “It’s a great room to play music in. The acoustics are good and, for the most part, people are listening or being quiet. A lot of places, they aren’t listening and making noise.”
Toigo agreed, adding “everyone seems very copacetic.”
Rachel Powers and Kenneth Walker drove down from Adams just to hear the jazz.
"We’re from Michigan originally, and we really like this Sunday jazz vibe. It’s very calming,” said Powers. “I’ve gone to a lot of Jazz nights back in Michigan, and it’s very different from this. We weren’t quite sure what to expect.”
John Kulis, who visits Dottie’s multiple times a day, says he especially loves coming in on Sundays to enjoy a naked burrito bowl and some coffee while listening to the band of the week.
“It’s dynamite!” he said.
IF YOU GO
What: Domingo Brunch at Dottie's Coffee Lounge
Where: 444 North St., Pittsfield
When: 10 a.m. to noon, Sundays
More information: 413-443-1792, dottiescoffeelounge.com
UPCOMING MUSIC
Feb. 19: The Shire String Band
Feb. 26: Robin O'Herin
March 5: Jazz Duo David Bartley and Pete Toigo