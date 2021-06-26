NORTH ADAMS — The sweet, haunting sounds and contemplative lyrics of singer-songwriter guitarist Eliza Edens will fill the courtyard outside of Bright Ideas Brewing, 6-7 p.m. Tuesday, June 29.
The Brooklyn, N.Y.-based, Berkshires native is the latest musician to headline Tuesday Tunes, a free concert series presented at the brewery by the Common Folk Artist Collective.
Edens, known offstage as Eliza Densmore, 27, grew up in Williamstown.
“I took piano lessons as a little kid and taught myself guitar when I was 16,” she said. She also sang in her high school choir.
While a child, her parents “were into the folk revival of the time,” she said. “They would play Peter, Paul and Mary, and James Taylor. And lots of Beatles. That was some of the earliest music that reached my ears.”
Her tastes shifted in high school to more contemporary bands like Bon Iver.
Studying music at Colorado College, her mother’s alma mater, she formed a band with friends and sang a cappella. After traveling and interning at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art, promoting the FreshGrass Festival, she spent three years in Philadelphia. “I was gigging around and taking every opportunity to perform,” she noted.
Past Berkshires appearances included opening for Sarah Lee Guthrie at Hancock Shaker Village and headlining Tuesday Tunes.
A songwriter since age 15, she released first an EP, then an album “Time Away From Time,” recorded in Williamstown and Minneapolis, with support from a prestigious grant from Boston-area Club Passim.
Launched in April 2020, the pandemic sidelined her album release tour.
“Nobody knew when we would be able to play again,” she said.
Quarantine hit her at a life transition. About to sign a New York City lease, she instead returned to Williamstown.
Amid pandemic anxiety, she spent time “learning old fingerstyle ragtime guitar music.”
“Eventually, the songwriting came back,” she said.
Edens describes her songs as both narrative-based and abstract, inhabiting an alternative rock-country-folk world. From flowery beginnings, her songwriting style evolved over the years. She now combines the surreal “with language that is more accessible.”
“Good songwriting strikes a balance,” she said, “creating a layered fabric.”
In October, she finally relocated to Brooklyn, “a place that challenge[s] me in every area, but mainly artistically,” she said, “where other musicians [are] putting their best foot forward and really taking it seriously.”
There, she teaches preschool and gives music lessons, but hopes to make performing her full-time career.
“It’s been a big part of my life,” she said. “Since college I’ve devoted quite a bit of time and energy to songwriting, guitar playing and gigs.”
In March, Edens formed a trio with bassist Nate Sabat and drummer Eli Cohen. “We’ve played a couple of gigs already and have four more this summer,” she said.
On Tuesday, they will perform new songs from “We’ll Become the Flowers,” the album she will record this summer, funded by a recent $20,000 Kickstarter campaign.
Themes contemplate heartbreak, relationships, meditation, connection to nature, loss and finding hope. Edens also grapples with the past year’s struggles.
“It is my hope that people can see something of themselves in the songs and stories,” she said.
“[Edens] is an incredible storyteller,” said Common Folk production coordinator Ciarra Fragale. “When you watch her play, there’s something so mesmerizing, she’s so into the story she’s telling.”
Fragale programs Tuesday Tunes with local artists. “The Berkshires lends itself to being very folk and Americana centric. There’s a healthy mix of folk, indie-pop and indie-rock music. We try to work with what we have up here.”
Herself a musician, Fragale headlines Tuesday Tunes on July 6 to celebrate her latest album release.
“Tuesday Tunes is free to attend,” she noted. “We want to keep it as accessible as possible. We do encourage cash or Venmo donations for the artists.”
Music runs from 6 to 7 p.m., with Bright Ideas craft brews available until 8 p.m.. After playing inside the Taproom weekly for several years, this summer performances are outside, where audiences can sit or roam the airy courtyard. Concerts are scheduled intermittently through September.
After a year without live shows, Tuesday Tunes’ May 11 return “was one of the best turnouts for a live event we’ve ever had,” Fragale said.
With 40 current members, Common Folk spans all artistic disciplines including writers, musicians, visual artists, community engagement and photographers.
“Our goal is to support emerging artists and by extension uplift and support our community,” Fragale explained. “We want to see North Adams thrive in its creative endeavors.”