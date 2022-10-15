Berkshires native Eliza Edens releases sophomore album 'We'll Become the Flowers'

WILLIAMSTOWN — Berkshires native Eliza Edens has released her sophomore album "We'll Become the Flowers."

She'll appear at The Store at Five Corners, 6 New Ashford Road, with her four-piece band, 7:30 p.m., Oct. 21. Tickets to the show are available at eliza-edens.com.

"Whether grappling with heartache or a loved one's mortality, the Brooklyn N.Y.-based songwriter reimagines endings not as finite events but as devotional experiences that give way to new beginnings," reads a news release about the album. "Edens takes inspiration from folk luminaries such as Nick Drake, Karen Dalton and Elizabeth Cotten, sowing her compositions with introspection born from her own grief. What emerges is a glowing collection of songs that serve as a map through tumult, toward hope."

Edens, known offstage as Eliza Densmore, grew up in Williamstown.

Edens, following a successful crowdfunding campaign, recorded "We’ll Become the Flowers" during a two-week session in a Minneapolis attic in July 2021. She worked with her trusted friends and collaborators — co-producer and bassist Pat Keen, audio engineer and guitarist Dexter Wolfe and drummer Shane Leonard.

To purchased the album on CD/vinyl/digital, go to eliza-edens.bandcamp.com/album/well-become-the-flowers.