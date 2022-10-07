Emanuel Ax to perform solo concert to benefit Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives

STOCKBRIDGE — Famed pianist Emanuel “Manny” Ax, a frequent collaborator with Yo-Yo Ma at Tanglewood and on worldwide tours, will perform a solo recital 2 p.m. Oct. 30 at Tanglewood’s Linde Center Studio E to benefit the Stockbridge Library, Museum & Archives.

Ax will identify the program selections from the stage, according to an announcement from Stockbridge Library Director Wendy Pearson. Studio E has a seating capacity of 250.

A reception will follow the performance at the Linde Center’s Cindy’s Cafe.

Tickets at $125 are available online from the BSO at bso.org/events/stockbridge-library-association.

Ax, 73, divides his time between homes in Manhattan and West Stockbridge. He was born in Lvov, Poland (then part of the Soviet Union, now Lviv, Ukraine).

His Boston Symphony and Tanglewood debut came in 1978 as a last-minute substitute soloist.

“The manager at the time, Tom Morris, took a chance on me, there was nobody else, so what can happen?” Ax remembered in a 2017 Eagle interview. He had a serious case of nerves, “but I always get nervous when I play. Everybody in the orchestra was very kind.”

The rapidly rising pianist soon became a Tanglewood regular, frequently teaming up with Ma, his old friend whom he first met at the Juilliard School in Manhattan when Ax was 15.

In Pittsfield, he has worked with young teens at the Kids 4 Harmony program.