The Emerson String Quartet bids Tanglewood adieu

LENOX — In 1981, when the Emerson String Quartet first performed at Tanglewood, violinist Eugene Drucker was a 20-something musical prodigy.
But on June 28, when the group plays its final Tanglewood performance on the Seiji Ozawa Hall stage, he’ll enter as a contemporary classical music legend.
Hailed by Time Magazine as “America’s strongest quartet,” the Emerson String Quartet is known for the players’ deft interplay, in which four equally matched artists synthesize and spar in equal measure.
But after nearly 50 years, the quartet which formed when its members were students at the Juilliard School in 1976, is disbanding.
“We’ve been playing together a long time,” says Drucker. “I think one gets the feeling in whatever your career path is that perhaps it’s time to start contemplating the end.”
Purcell’s “Chaconne,” which has been in the quartet’s repertoire since British cellist Paul Watkins replaced David Finckel in 2013, will open their Tanglewood performance. They’ll follow “Chaconne” with Sarah Kirkland Snyder’s “Drink the Wild Ayre,” co-commissioned by the Boston Symphony Orchestra and the evening’s only new work.
“Of course we adapt our collective sound and approach to the stylistic demands of any period of musical history,” Drucker says. “But we always are going to sound more or less like the Emerson String Quartet, and that’s true with new or old work.”
The group was drawn to Snider’s work by her “embrace of the multivoice potential of string quartet writing,” Drucker says. “You get a sense that each has a significant role in the overall texture, but also of the independence of the four voices.”
Indeed, when they part, the musicians — Drucker, Watkins, Philip Setzer and Lawrence Dutton — will carry on their already robust solo careers.
Drucker, who has also written two published novels, will continue his work as music director of the Berkshire Bach Society's "Bach at New Year's" concerts.
The four will also still teach, a collective passion that includes curating Stony Brook University's Emerson String Quartet Institute, in which they provide mentorship for young string quartets.
Since their own youth, the Emerson String Quartet’s sound has furtively evolved. “It’s not that we’re consciously trying to do things differently,” says Drucker. “But living is a process of changing. We’re constantly trying to figure out how to play better than we did before.”
And among the joys of a lengthy career is returning to pieces you’d worked on long ago. “There’s something that’s refreshing in revising a piece after a certain number of years,” Drucker says.
In the performance, they’ll return to Shostakovich’s String Quartet No. 12 in D-flat, Op. 133, highlighting a composer who has been an integral part of their repertoire for almost 30 years.
Finally, Emanuel Ax will join the quartet for Dvorak’s Piano Quintet in A, Op. 81, the last piece they’ll play on the Tanglewood stage — and one they’ve performed together for most of their career. (Ax, too, has an extensive history with the group; he and Drucker attended both Juilliard and Columbia together, becoming good friends after meeting in a biology class.)
Leaving behind nearly 60 recordings, which have won a total of nine Grammys, the quartet’s legacy is assured. But there’s one last step they’re taking to ensure their impact will not be forgotten.
Decades ago, they’d loved “High Fidelity,” a documentary chronicling the Guarneri String Quartet; in 2024, they’ll release their own documentary, “Late Style: The Final Notes of the Emerson String Quartet.”
They hope it’ll inspire the next generation of string players, and “serve as a way for younger audiences to get involved with this great literature that we’ve been doing,” Drucker says.
They'll be back in the Berkshires once more, to play the South Mountain Concert Series on Sept. 18.
In October, they’ll take the stage at Lincoln Center for their final performance, joined by founding cellist Finckel.
And when they play the spirited final notes of Dvorak’s quintet, perhaps it’ll strike a chord with a young listener, setting the stage for the art form’s future.
