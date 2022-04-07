Blues guitarist Popa Chubby found inspiration in the pandemic. He wrote an album. Then, he wrote a second

DALTON — For over 30 years guitarist Popa Chubby — also known as Ted Horowitz — has toured and recorded his singular style of the blues, shaped by his years growing up in the audio melting pot of New York City. With unmistakable guitar chops and bawdy sense of humor, he’s as crowd-pleasing as he is acclaimed by aficionados. We spoke to him by phone this month just after his 62nd birthday, as he prepared for a quick trip to France for a few shows before his stop at The Stationery Factory on April 16.
Q: Since your last show in the Berkshires in 2019, how have you been? How did the pandemic go for you?
A: That was a big chunk of life and a lot of stuff went down. I spent the first year-and-a-half desperately trying to not get COVID. Then I got vaccinated, and made a record called "Tinfoil Hat" last year that was kind of introspective and insane with some really good tunes. That was very therapeutic.
And then we started getting back out there, which has been stop and go which has been a little frustrating because we finally got a European tour in October, then everything went south in December. I got COVID then even though I’d been vaccinated, and that was kinda liberating to be honest with you. I stopped being afraid after that. I realized that I lived for a year and a half with a lot of fear and trepidation, because it’s a scary thing. A lot of people got sick and died, and then we got it and freaked out. My whole family got it, but nobody got really sick and we got better. Now I feel like I have a little more wiggle room for awhile. Having three shots and COVID, any germ that comes near me is going to get its a-- kicked.
So it’s been a roller coaster, but life goes on. We have to learn how to live our lives and enjoy them because it’s all we got.
Q: How are you feeling about your music? Do you still feel inspired?
A: Very much so, you hear that in my music. I’ve gotten both more all over the place and more focused as I’ve got older. I feel like I’m more in control of what I want to present. My skills are better, so I have a more concise vision of what I want to communicate. And I can do it a number of styles and ways. It feels good to be able to do that. Not to rest on my laurels, but every once in a while I have to give myself credit too.
Q: Have you heard anything lately that’s blown you away?
A: Man, I gotta be honest with you. No (laughs). There hasn’t been anything new that’s really rocked my world. I’ve heard some good stuff, some good records, but nothing that’s really set me on my ear in a long time.
Music has changed for me a lot. Rock music really doesn’t exist anymore. When I think about my record collection, I don’t listen to classic rock anymore. Every once in a while I put on Santana, but for the most part I listen to a lot of jazz and hip hop, I get more inspiration from that and I think you can hear it in my music. Hip hop has always been really important to me, I’ve always been drawn to it.
Q: What else did you hear when you were coming up in the Bronx in the '70s and '80s?
A: The '70s were great because disco was happening. In my neighborhood, you liked rock or disco and if you liked disco and came around you were going to get beat up. I had to make believe I didn’t like disco even though I did. But the smart guys got into disco because then they got all the girls. All the hot chicks wearing Jordache jeans, you know. The jeans they had to lay on the floor to put on. You missed all that, man. It was quite a time. […]
Then I got into the scene at CBGBs in the city. There was a lot happening in New York, it was definitely a melting pot. There was a whole salsa scene going on, and what was barely going on was the blues scene. There were only a couple of people playing blues at the time.
Q: Your new album "Emotional Gangster" (released March 18) includes a rather sensitive song called “Fly Away” about your twin daughters growing up and leaving home. Is this a more emotional side of Popa Chubby?
A: It was a vulnerable moment, and a sobering one. I raised my girls and they got to that age they were just ready to leave. It was pretty heartbreaking, I couldn’t get through the vocals of that song without crying. But now everyone is happy and doing great, it's a part of life. Now I got the house all to myself. But they’re are not far away, I speak to them and see them pretty regularly.
Q: Is it hard to write such personal songs?
A: It just kind of happened. I don’t really care if it’s embarrassing, that’s not really part of it for me. I choose to be naked when I write … the neighbors don’t like it because I have big windows but… (laughs)
There are things you have to have courage to write, I’m very inspired by people who write like that. Like Lou Reed — Lou was shameless, he could write about anything, and he could write things that if anyone else wrote it would be embarrassing. I really think your intention has a lot to do with it.
Q: Where do you go from here?
A: I don’t know man, it’s an interesting place to be in your life, I just take it a day at a time, that’s all I can do. That’s the only way to live your life, see where the road leads you. Right now, I have fun playing guitar and that’s what it is about. I can’t tell you it hasn’t gotten more difficult to do because it has, but I’m just gonna ride it out and see where it goes.