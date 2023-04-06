At The Foundry, Erica von Kleist tackles 'the issues women face in society' in her musical comedy 'Boobs!'

WEST STOCKBRIDGE — If hearing the word “Boobs” spoken out loud makes you titter, NYC comedian and jazz musician Erica von Kleist has a show for you. On April 15, she bares it all — figuratively, not physically — in her one-woman musical comedy show “BOOBS!” at The Foundry.
Newly-returned to Manhattan after 10 years in Montana, the Hartford, Conn., native was — and still is — working as a professional saxophone player and educator when she found her funny bone.
The first person to receive an undergraduate degree in jazz from Juilliard, von Kleist has performed with luminaries such as Wynton Marsalis and Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra on tour and in New York City venues from Dizzy’s Club to Carnegie Hall, as well as in several Broadway pit orchestras; and has recorded on five Grammy-nominated albums.
So how did she turn towards mirth and mammaries?
“I’ve been an instrumental jazz musician my entire life,” she explained. During the 2018 “Me Too” movement, she started reminiscing about her time as the only female in a professional jazz big band in a male-dominated field. “And I wanted to tell my story, of women and the things we deal with in society, but I couldn’t do it instrumentally. So I started writing songs with words, and discovered I was funny. And it just snowballed from there.”
She originally wrote “BOOBS!” as a musical with a cast and storyline about a woman with large breasts in corporate America, but changed the title to “Sorry” to better encompass the essence of the show.
“So I cannibalized the title ‘BOOBS!’ and said, songs that didn’t make it into that musical, I’m going to perform myself,” she recalled. “Now I have this one-woman comedy show with all these other songs. All the music is original.”
As a one-woman band in her show, “I mainly play piano, but also have one backing track where I play saxophone, and a couple of songs where I play ukulele.”
She sees herself more of a comedian than a feminist. “Some of the best comedy is commentary on social issues, and the reason it’s so funny is because it’s so true. My songs are calling out the status quo.”
Topics ranging from nipples and breast size to mansplaining and manspreading all fall under her sharp comedic scrutiny. One song she highlighted is “You’re Becoming a Woman, But Let’s Not Talk About It.”
“It’s about getting your period, but I don’t say the word period in the song. We’re beating around the issue of menstruation in society, the home and the workplace, but we don’t talk about it.” She points to pending legislation in Florida where teachers cannot discuss menstruation in schools. “My song calls all of that out,” she said.
She also sings about her breast reduction surgery two years ago. “I started writing the song when I had my original breasts, they were just as much a point of the show then as they are now.”
The show is “a million percent” autobiographical, she says.
“I have no qualms with it, I feel empowered and excited. I’m an open book, I don’t hold back. Obviously, there’s a time and place to talk about things like this. It’s refreshing when the audience says, finally someone said something about that. I un-turn all of the stones and just lay it all out there.”
She often markets the show as the ultimate ladies’ night out; “but guys are not excluded. Men come up to me and say, 'wow, there’s a lot I never actually knew.' I did the show for everyone.”
The show is rated “R” for “really funny with adult themes,” she said.
There are no actual boobs in the show, no nudity of any kind, von Kleist assured. “But I’ve had pretty enthusiastic audience members. One woman completely took off her shirt and bra, she was laughing and loving the entire thing. That was a pretty good endorsement!”
During the pandemic in Montana, von Kleist co-wrote and released the feature-length film, “Your Musical is Cancelled: The Musical!” with original music and a nearly all-Broadway cast and orchestra.
“It’s super funny and very cute,” she said. “We debuted at NYC Independent Film Festival in 2021, and won best comedy at Toronto Alternative Film Festival and best feature at SoCal Film Awards. We did really well.”
She recently premiered an augmented version of her stage show titled “BOOBS! with Erica von Kleist and the All-Male Jazz Ensemble” at Jazz St. Louis.
“I’ve expanded the show in a jazz context and added a band,” she said. “Half the band is women very crudely and loosely dressed as guys, with badly affixed fake mustaches and poorly tied ties. The gag is they’re actually subs for the normal guys in the band.”
“Hopefully I’ll be opening up the project to more opportunities.”
The Foundry proprietor Amy Brentano found von Kleist online on YouTube.
“I watched a little teaser of her show and thought, this person is accomplished and interesting and also an educator. Plus I love that it’s a woman doing a show about the themes she’s dealing with with humor, and is such a virtuoso on so many instruments.”
“It certainly would be a fun night out for women,” she added, “to have camaraderie with each other about the perils of being in [typically male] arenas, and how to deal with that.”
“Just the name of the show is hilarious, it’s right there in your face. And it’s intelligent humor, not rude.”
Brentano seeks out artists who can establish a generous dialogue with the audience. “If someone has that giving spirit, you feel it right away, because this space is so intimate,” she explained.
“I like seeing strong, talented women represented on stage. I’m a big fan of women in comedy who approach difficult subjects with humor. It fits in with our diverse platform of music, comedy, theater, all kind of things, quite nicely.”
IF YOU GO
What: “BOOBS! With Erica von Kleist,” a solo musical comedy show
Where: The Foundry, 2 Harris St., West Stockbridge
When: 7:30 p.m. April 15. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Cost: $30, general admission. Contains adult themes.
Information and tickets: 413-232-5222, thefoundryws.com