NORTH ADAMS — If this city’s annual Fall Foliage Parade is going to have floats — the decorated barges on wheels, the pageant wagons adorned with all manner of objects that twirl, smoke and squirt — it begins here, a few weeks before, in the meat-locker temperatures of a city-owned warehouse off Union Street.

The stalwarts arrive, people like Bruce Hayden, Richard Alcombright, Stephen Meranti and William Girard, to name a few. Grandfathers, all four of them, they shuffle in upon the cement floors. Blowing warm air into cupped hands, they give a wary look around at floats from past years, interred here and vulnerable to cannibalization and reincarnation.

With heavy sighs, they proceed with somber considerations. Such as: Can Dorothy’s “The Wizard of Oz” rainbow of two years ago be nipped, bent, broken and fixed into a roller coaster? Can old office chairs be decapitated and turned on end, bolted down to support huge hypodermic needles that shoot water like pivot guns?

They know people with welders, of course. Alcombright was once mayor of this city, after all. They know that if they need something on a float to open and close on its own, Hayden can do wondrous things with a windshield wiper motor.

They know that on this Sunday, beginning at 1 p.m., North Adams will hold its annual Fall Foliage Parade. It will be the 65th. (It's only been canceled twice, in 2020 and in 1987, when the "Oct. 4 Storm" covered the region in snow.) Bands will march. Politicians will wave. Civic organizations will carry banners. Firefighters will be dressed in their Class-A blue uniforms, their vehicles buffed.

And there will be floats. Maybe five?

Certainly not 26 as in years past, like in 1959, when Crippen and Coakley’s “Smokey the Forest Fire Bear” float garnered top prize in the Industrial Division — back when older residents would declare they hadn’t seen a finer parade since the first Armistice Day after World War I.

The year is now 2021. A worldwide pandemic continues. Last year the parade was canceled due to health concerns. Hayden, whose father and grandfather helped get the first parade going all those years ago, shuffled into this warehouse two Sundays ago along with the others.

Together, they shared their anxiety that if they didn’t help get this show on the road this year, it might mark the end of a grand tradition. No more annual parade? No more thrill-full crowds? God forbid.

The scenario is not so far-fetched. This is not the North Adams of the 1950s, 60s, and 70s, then a city of manufacturing, plenty of spending money and a gushing civic pride that revealed itself annually in floats bedecked in colored tissue paper shoved into chicken wire that had been sculpted for parade day.

The spectators back then would number in the tens of thousands. Dozens of bands would assemble from as far away as Quincy. The Hairpin Turners square dancers would be there. And all those wide-shouldered floats would start rolling out from secretive hideaways, the work of frantic hands running on coffee and beer in the weeks, days, hours, minutes leading up to parade time.

What year was it that Hayden Oil & Supply Company rolled out with a set of rocket ships towing a covered wagon? 1960? Who made the float depicting the Great Chicago Fire of 1871? It had Mrs. O’Leary and her cow, a real cow, in the role of arsonist. Remember?

And remember the time the Clarksburg Volunteer Fire Department won honorable mention for a float showcasing ancient and modern bathroom fixtures?

To the confusion of children watching, one year Santa marched in the parade and was soon followed up by a second Santa. Two Santas! Was that 1968? And whose float was bearing a leprechaun who kept falling asleep?

Anyway, the clock is always ticking, backward and forward, here at float central, in the old Windsor Mill.

Hayden and crew have a single goal for this year’s parade. It’s going to happen — with floats, as always.

“We’re not going to let it die out,” said Hayden. At 70, he has no qualms spreading the rumor he was conceived on a parade float.

Did he mention he’s having hip surgery in the days before the parade? But he’ll be there, hopefully, driving an old wooden train constructed decades ago by union workers from the former Sprague Electric Company, which closed its plant here in the 1980s.

Yes, this year has more than its share of obstacles. Because organizers weren’t sure a parade was going to happen, the parade will be smaller. The route has been truncated.

“For years people have been saying, ‘Oh, the parade is going down. It’s not the same as it was,’” said Hayden. “Yeah, and these are the people who don’t do any of the work. But the parade is not dwindling. It’s just restarting. It’s still a great parade.”

The man loves parades. He recalls his first float, one with a “Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs” theme. His father, Francis (he went by “Bud”), had somehow gotten hold of huge sculptured heads of Sleepy, Dopey, Doc, Bashful — all of them.

In the pre-dawn hours on parade day that year, a caravan of vehicles drove up Florida Mountain to collect enough tree branches to sheath the 35-foot-long float. “It had the farmhouse in the woods, the apple, a bridge, the seven dwarfs,” Hayden recalled. “It was gorgeous.”

Suzy Helme, the city’s director of Tourism and Community Events, refers to Hayden as the “heart and soul” of the foliage parade. She would like to be as optimistic as he is about the parade’s future.

“Part of its role years ago was that the parade was an economic driver,” she said. “And really, if you look at the parade programs from back in the 60s and 70s, I mean they're robust, and it's amazing. I think it's a little different today. I feel like every year it becomes a conversation on whether or not this continues.”

She’s doing her part at float headquarters, having logged long hours to help create a Mad Max-themed contrivance co-sponsored by the music venue HiLo and Very Good Property Development. They’re the ones who, in 2018, created the float featuring a larger-than-life dachshund that lifted its back legs and relieved itself of water. The dog's star turn has come and gone. It’s now confined to a corner in the warehouse, a broom propped against it. Show business is brutal.

Hayden and his bad hip have been drifting in and out in the days leading up to Sunday’s parade. He’s the guy who will gently persuade newbie float-builders against wasting time worrying about precision. Instead of cutting a fir strip to within an eighth of an inch, he’ll crack it over his knee, screw it in where needed, cover it with decorative sheathing and call it done.

He, Alcombright and Meranti usually create a float each. This year, due to time constraints, they are combining their talents to produce a single float for this year’s grand marshals: the Regional Emergency Planning Committee Northern Berkshire COVID Operations Center.

Greylock Elementary will have a float. Students and siblings Emily, 12, and Mason Lyons, 7, were among those helping assemble it last week. The LGBTQ+ community and iBerkshires, too, will have floats. They’ve all been at it for days.

The parade theme is “Games, Movies & Takeout,” a nod to the creative ways people have tried to maintain a sense of normalcy in the pandemic.

The grand marshals’ float will include a roller coaster, for a roller coaster year. The idea came from Meranti’s wife, Tammy.

The float makers vow not to repeat past mistakes. Several years ago, Alcombright was overseeing a float on behalf of MountainOne that had a Jetsons/Flintstones theme. When it came time to head to the parade, the float didn’t fit though the warehouse door and had to be dismantled and reassembled.

“Now that was funny,” said Hayden.

“That was really funny,” said Meranti.

This year, with time ticking, they know they’ll be fortunate to get out the door with something, anything. And so if you’ll kindly excuse these veteran float builders, they have to reacquaint themselves with Dorothy’s rainbow.