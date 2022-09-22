Celebrate the Berkshires' Latin American community and culture at Festival Latino

GREAT BARRINGTON — Festival Latino of the Berkshires, a free event celebrating the diversity of Hispanic heritage and culture in the Berkshires, will be held from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 24, rain or shine, at Green Park behind Town Hall and at Saint James Place on Main Street.
The alcohol-free event features Latin American folkloric dance companies, live music, artisans, and Latin cuisine vendors.
Beginning at noon, a variety of Latin American cuisine vendors will offer many ethnic dishes including tacos, chorizos, arepas, tamales, empanadas, arroz con pollo, frijoles and tostones. D.J. Bernardino will provide the best Latin music hits throughout the afternoon soundtrack for exploring the foods, social services, artists, artisans, and activities present at the festival.
From 1:30 to 6 p.m., Latin American folkloric dance companies will perform at Saint James Place and in the park.
Faculty and students of Berkshire County schools are encouraged to stop by the Hablemos Español’ tent at 2 p.m. to practice conversational Spanish with Carmen Beker, MAPP and Kim Chirichella, a teacher at Muddy Brook Elementary School, or to listen to children's books [written in Spanish] being read by bilingual children.
Throughout the day, catch performances in the gazebo by Latinos Unidos of the Berkshires, a children's group from Great Barrington, representing dances from Ecuador, Mexico and Colombia; Ecuatorianos por El Mundo; The Cortes Siblings with their mariachi concert of violin, vihuela and guitar and Joanne Bockemuehl, a Flamenco dancer, teaching artist/choreographer. Tornado Musical will perform music throughout the day.
A gala dance party with a DJ and The Latin Brothers band will follow at 9 p.m. at Eastover’s Tally Ho Hall, 430 East St., Lenox. ID is required. The event is open to ages 21+ or ages 18+ accompanied by a parent. Tickets are $50 per person.
Information: festivallatino.org.