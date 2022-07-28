WMHT to air film 'To Wade or Row' by Berkshire native Rebecca van der Meulen

NEW LEBANON, N.Y. — “To Wade or Row," a 15-minute dramatic film written and directed by Berkshire native Rebecca van der Meulen, will air at 10:30 p.m. Friday on Albany, N.Y., PBS station WMHT as part of the TVFilm series.
Now in its 14th season, TVFilm is a half-hour independent short film showcase highlighting the talents of Upstate New York filmmakers. Films air on Fridays at 10:30 p.m. and can be viewed at wmht.org/tvfilm.
"To Wade or Row” (2021) follows a young woman as she seeks an illegal abortion in a small town motel’s covert clinic. A sheriff’s arrival, however, places her future in jeopardy.
In an earlier statement, van der Meulen said: "As reproductive health care continues to be a heavily contested topic in the United States, 'To Wade or Row' focuses on a possible outcome, should things turn for the worse. Set in an eerily plausible future, the film looks at how women will persist should Roe v Wade be reversed."
Van der Meulen, who turns 24 in August, financed the film with a $5,000 grant from the David Ames Film Award scriptwriting competition at Ithaca College. She pitched her finalist script presentation online in the middle of the night from a small rural village in Vietnam during a semester abroad, and completed filming in March 2020 on the day her school went into lockdown, doing all her post-production work with her team remotely.
In June 2022, van der Meulen won the "Next Great Filmmaker Award” at Berkshire International Film Festival, a prize worth $2,500.
Raised in Lebanon Springs, N.Y., van der Meulen started making films at Berkshire Country Day School in Lenox and Buxton School in Williamstown, where she also welded metal sculptures.
At age 10, van der Meulen appeared in the feature film “Taking Woodstock,” which director Ang Lee shot in her hometown. As a teenage staff member on Hancock Shaker Village's farm, she tended livestock and trained oxen.
Her mother Sharon Smullen is a freelance arts feature contributor to the Berkshire Eagle, and her father Henry van der Meulen is retired from General Dynamics.
Awarded the Park Scholar four-year full merit scholarship to study film at Ithaca College in Ithaca, N.Y., van der Meulen filmed and produced "Out of the Pills," a documentary on the opioid crisis in West Virginia that was nominated for a student Emmy at the 2019 College Television Awards in Los Angeles.
Van der Meulen divides her time between New York City and Upstate New York, working in the lighting and camera departments on films, commercials, documentaries, music videos, TV and streaming programming.