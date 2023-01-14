‘Fireside’ project links today's student writers with centuries of Berkshires poetry

PITTSFIELD — For years now, artists with the Fireside project have been telling young writers in Pittsfield about the literary lions of yesteryear — people like Longfellow and Thoreau.

They share tales of those far-off writing lives, here in the Berkshires. They read old works aloud with elementary students puzzle out what the poems mean to people today ... and wait to see what happens.

Sarah Trudgeon, a poet who is one of those artists, says she told students recently about the time, in 1844, that Thoreau hiked Mount Greylock in Adams. The famous writer and naturalist slept outside, she told them, an old door for his blanket.

Trudgeon’s latest batch of young writers — from the Conte Community School and the Crosby Educational Academy — found that bit of lore “crazy and silly.”

“Kids loved it. We asked, ‘If you had a secret hiding spot, what would it be?’”

Stephen Angers, a student in the program who attends Crosby, wrote a poem that begins:

“My secret hideout is through a fence. / There’s nothing there. / I hear nothing. / I just sit there in peace on a phone. I stare / into the phone’s soul.”

Work by Angers and 25 other students in grades two through five in the schools is now between covers in the Fireside program’s latest anthology. Copies are usually available at the “hat house” display case that debuted Jan. 1 at the corner of Dewey and Columbus avenues on Pittsfield’s West Side.

Snippets of those poems are also walking about town. For the month of January, the program is restocking the hat house with gloves and hats that carry embroidered words drawn from the student poems. "Sometimes I'm as happy / as a flower blooming," one pair of gloves says.

Today, The Eagle presents extended excerpts from the latest Fireside poems, most of them untitled.

My mom is from Ecuador

My dad is from Mexico

and I am from Pittsfield

We eat pupusas which bring

tortillas with a sauce I think it is tomato

sauce but I am not sure if it is tomato sauce but

it is so good and some food from Ecuador

I haven’t really ate this before but it is

empanada de viento but I have eaten empanadas

from the store and they are really good

— AINE XICOTENCATL

There is a world it is named ♡the cute village♡

People make wood ♡cute♡ homes everything

has ♡cute♡ faces that make you

scream ♡cuteness♡ and when it is night

time people make s’mores and when they are

done making the s’mores they come

♡alive♡ the people don’t eat them unless the

s’mores tell them they can which yes all the

food that they make can talk but if

they do not make the food with ♡love♡

the food will not talk and if you did not

make the food with ♡love♡ you will

not get to eat the food but if

you did make the food with ♡love♡

the food will give you ♡love♡ back

and the first word it will say is

♡love♡ to show you it loves

you.

— AINE XICOTENCATL

"Teal Pink"

I am from Teal Pink

a planet where girls

rule the land and only the

cutest boys get to be

royalty if they passed

a manly test

— AKUA ACQUAH

"Ghana"

Ghana is a place

where you’re always

welcome. The food there

is always yummy with

meat you may think disgusting

but it's actually good that is my

opinion the meats are goat

and cow, but I like it

And there’s kebab we call

it soya it’s pronounced sue-ya

and fufu with pepper soup and

groundnut soup and red red and sausage and beans

Jollof rice with chicken and red red

— AKUA ACQUAH

I remember

the lug nuts

being loosened

on the car and

the tire popping off

and it taking

forever

— ALEX DEMARY

My secret hideout is nowhere

You get there by hugging a cat

You can see cats cats cats

Every once in a while you can

hear meows

You can feel fur

— ALEX DEMARY

I am a bucket of rainbows

because I am happy because

I did good things today and

this year and I am so happy

and I am so sad and I still did very good things

I did it

— AMANDA LAPORTE

I remember on my birthday

my mom tricked me

and said my cake smelled like

cookie dough and smashed

my face in it. I was

laughing and crying.

I looked like a jaguar.

— ANGEL PAGAN

"The Fire Colors"

I wish I could see

flame colored cats.

I would trade an amethyst

to a genie for 3 wishes.

I would wish for a flame house

a volcano house

and a pack of flame stuff

for the flame cats.

— ANGEL PAGAN

I am like a sun

I shine like butterflies

My mom is beautiful like a butterfly

She’s as smart as me

— ANTOINE KOFFI

"Prince Sonnet"

There were three little lions named

Jimmy and Robby and Sandy

They said to their mother that

They wanted to build their own house

And their mother said yes

She said be careful of the tiger

The first lion built his house out of light

The second lion built his house out of love

The last lion made his out of bricks

And he worked hard

A tiger came he say to the first lion

Let me in little lion by my—

Pow pow pow

Hit with bricks, he got burned, and fell in love.

— ANTOINE KOFFI

My mom is from Haiti and I am from

USA my sister is from USA I

have one dog and one at

Bonswa I eat fufu

— ASHLEY CESAR

I’m happy when I help people

When they are hurt

I do my best

to be kind to them

— ASHLEY CESAR

I am from Ghana and

I eat rice with red red I

can eat fufu and if you

think it's boring that's not true

and you are welcome to be

taught that it is delicious

I remember when I was riding

my bike and I fell real bad

then I got a bruise on

my knee. One time I was playing

with Samyia and her sister I

was pretending I was asleep so

they grabbed me then I

got hurt then I cried one tear

— BEVERLY SAM

Flushing snoring sizzling

Hum sing crying laughing

Stomping knocking tiktok honking

Cheering sneezing

Screaming chewing sirens

Tapping cling yelling

Ding dong hopping thunder

Beep beep popping talking

Snapping whooshing stopping cracking

Music clook

Crunching

Clink

— BEVERLY SAM

I remember my dad doing

surgery on my hamster, she died.

I remember when I was in pre-k I

first met Tramp we had a strong

bond. I remember I was puking one

Monday in September I did not eat dinner yuck.

I remember when I went to CT and

I went to the aquarium and

to a dino museum it was

connected. I remember when Lady came to me

I loved her.

— BRI COTY

Me, my mom, and my dad go to Becket

to see my grandparents and when my

parents go inside I go outside

I go to the forest I go to my hideout

It’s a giant rock I hear

wolves howling I howl with them

The rules are 1. Be a wolf 2. Smile and

have fun 3. Play with me. And wolves are

there I pet them they are my friends

They don’t bite unless you be mean to them

It’s like a wolf den and I can get out.

It’s a forest.

— BRI COTY

I am from Boston and I have a

dog she is a chihuahua I love her she is sooo

cute I wish I had more dogs

I love myself

and my dog’s name is Laiu

I miss my sister because I can’t bring her

because she lives with my dad

— HAILEIGH SHELINE

I am sad because someone

called me fat I got upset

so I started to cry but

I kept it a secret the only

people who know are Ashley

Olivia and me

I got so mad but I

hold it back at the end of the day

I started to cry my paper was too wide

— HAILEIGH SHELINE

I’m a bucket of silence

My house is silent

Sizzling on the stove

Barking snoring

Buzzing moo

Crying moo

Slaying moo

Crashing moo

Cracking moo

— HON’EE JOHNSON

In my house it is loud I hear water dripping and the

bump of my music. My fridge makes a beep bop

sound. Making my house shake. I found

a zing. I hear a ding dong all the time

I be slaying Sarah. I go to the farm and I hear

a cow mooing. My mom tells me to shh all the time

I hear my sister’s piano

— LAYLA IRVIS

I wish I played for the football team

the New Orleans Saints.

I wish I was a poem writer and

was known for companionship.

I wish I was rich and gave my dad

the car he wished for.

I wish I could own a shoe brand.

I wish I could encourage people

when they have a hard time.

— JACK JORDAN

I was worried when my

sister fell down the

stairs and got hurt,

I felt sorry for her.

– JACK JORDAN

I wish I could see an alien

and ride in da space ship

We are not alone

Then see my cousin the third

then siuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu

and I love Ronaldo siuuuuuuu. Done.

Love everyone.

— JOJO TALIAFERRO

My mom makes me feel safe

like a locked door.

My mom is as beautiful

as a purple butterfly.

My mom is beautiful

because she’s intelligent.

My mom is funny

like a comedian.

My mom is protective

like a kangaroo.

— JOJO TALIAFERRO

In my day I hear

screaming doors slamming boys talking

a lot my teacher telling them not

to talk I hear shoes stomping

in the hallway keys opening doors

and pencils clacking and desks getting

moved a lot and weird noises

coming out of the boys’ mouths.

— JU JU LEWIS

I felt sad when

I was at my aunt’s house she

said she was moving to

Florida and I basically grew

up with my aunt I felt

like a puppy dog with

no legs.

— JU JU LEWIS

I remember getting Dunkin Donuts and the person

saying Enjoy your food and I said, You too.

— KAISON RODRIGUEZ

I am as tired as a sloth. My hair

is as black as the desk.

My yawn is as big as my head.

My sweater is as red as red paper.

I am as tired as anything

but I always stay awake.

– KAISON RODRIGUEZ

"My Self Poem"

I am from Ghana

and my father has traveled to Germany before to explore.

I know a lot about Ghana

My parents come from Ghana too

I know how to speak their language

— KAYLA NKRUMAH

Knocking mowing singing mumbling honking beeping

Cheering whistling coughing sneezing screaming chewing

Crunching snoring

Tapping clinking snapping talking buzzing splashing

Stomping laughing rustling crashing meow drumming

Sighing panting slaying jingle music stepping banging

Clapping mapping writing fuzzle wapping

Period sweeping zing pip da clipping patter shh

Climbing swish aaah bang

Bla bla whoosh beads

Hush

— KAYLA NKRUMAH

I remember

when I was little and I was riding my bike

and I hit a rock and flew over my bar like Superman.

— LOGAN REBELLO

I remember

at the Cummington Fair I went to the

Bow and Arrow ride and like it flips

and when it went up

my heart was going so fast.

I remember

that Reese’s are the best thing ever.

— LOGAN REBELLO

The sound of lightning sounds like

a thousand asteroids hitting earth.

— LOGAN REBELLO

My favorite color is blue

like our classroom chairs

soft and blue like the rug.

I wish I could see a cat in blue.

I wish I could see a blue dog.

I would trade my life

to be a blue fluffy dog.

— MADISON LABSHERE

My secret hideout

is in my mom’s bedroom.

Go to the side of the bed.

You see the floor.

You hear nothing :)

You smell nothing :)

You feel dust.

Keep the phone volume

down that’s it.

A pillow and a blanket.

You stand up to get out.

— MADISON LABSHERE

What I hear is: A bird chirps.

Water says, Put me where I

need to be. When I wake up

I hear my fan and the lights

turn on then my fan says,

Give me a break turn me off

I’ve been on for hours, then I go to

my dresser it says, What do you

want to wear today sir? then

I go to the bathroom the door says,

Do your chores like I mean change,

then I can hear the washer

saying, Done almost done, then

I put my shoes on they say Pick me Pick me.

When I pick my shoes they all say,

Maybe next time.

— MARKEITH NIEVES

I felt in love when my brother

said my name as his first

word. The world was full of love.

— MARKEITH NIEVES

I am from Pittsfield

My brother is from Pittsfield

My sister is from Pittsfield

I forgot where my mom and dad is from

I can speak some Spanish

My mom can speak a lot of Spanish

My dad can speak a lot too

I want to go home to play my Nintendo

— NIYA RIVERA

How I feel is like a bucket of rainbows

but when I am sad I read

When I am sad I might listen to

songs. I use slime when I’m

sad

— NIYA RIVERA

My cat scooped me to the bed

My cow scooped me to my sister’s bed

I wish to go home NOW

I wish I had a switch

I wish I was done

— PHOENIX OVERBAUGH

The chickens

Eat me I do not know why

I turn into a chicken

I eat my teacher

I turn into a skeleton

I take all my bones off

I turned into a cat—a Halloween cat

Actually

I don’t care

That’s poetry

Me, from the real world,

Dropping my pencil

— PHOENIX OVERBAUGH

I remember me or my sister got hurt by the cabinet

Me or my sister went to the cabinet to get something

and the cabinet fell and hit

one of us and then on one of heads was blood

Then we had to go to the hospital

— SAMYIA JOHNSON

When I am sad I feel like a bucket

of water

It is because when my mom

leaves I have to go with my grandma

When I am angry I feel

like a bucket of mud because

my sis always wakes me up every

morning only when there’s school

I feel happy when I can play

outside with Beverly

— SAMYIA JOHNSON

I am Brazil I have mangoes and soccer tá bem?

Rice

Beans

Dos e de leche

Fried bananas

— SARAH FERREIRA

Hissing humming crying giggling stamping scratching

Bloop silent silence shh sizzling

Barking screaming laughing slaying

Goop

— SARAH FERREIRA

Blue

Like the clothes I wear.

Blue like the clear sky.

Blue like my water bottle.

I wish for a blue fluffy kitten.

I wish to see a soft blue cat.

I would trade all my pencils

for a blue fluffy kitten.

I would trade my life

for a blue kitten’s life.

— STEPHEN ANGERS

My secret hideout is through a fence.

There’s nothing there.

I hear nothing.

I just sit there in peace

on a phone. I stare

into the phone’s soul.

I see a racoon and

I pat its head.

And then I see an egg

and I throw it at a duck.

And then the duck

threw up five eggs!

My second hideout is in

the cubby. It’s pitch black in it.

It’s very very hard to breathe

in it.

— STEPHEN ANGERS

"Secret Hideout"

I have a golf cart that jumps to Houston.

No rules. If the fridge falls

my secret hiding place is flooded with milk

I drink it up off the floor

and then swim.

— TOBY WYMAN

I have wings?!

Wow I have never felt like this

I’m a small bird but I

feel huge

The rain has stopped

but the air is so wet

My body is wet

and no one exists below

It’s just clouds

— TOBY WYMAN