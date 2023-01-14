‘Fireside’ project links today's student writers with centuries of Berkshires poetry

PITTSFIELD — For years now, artists with the Fireside project have been telling young writers in Pittsfield about the literary lions of yesteryear — people like Longfellow and Thoreau.
They share tales of those far-off writing lives, here in the Berkshires. They read old works aloud with elementary students puzzle out what the poems mean to people today ... and wait to see what happens.
Sarah Trudgeon, a poet who is one of those artists, says she told students recently about the time, in 1844, that Thoreau hiked Mount Greylock in Adams. The famous writer and naturalist slept outside, she told them, an old door for his blanket.
Trudgeon’s latest batch of young writers — from the Conte Community School and the Crosby Educational Academy — found that bit of lore “crazy and silly.”
“Kids loved it. We asked, ‘If you had a secret hiding spot, what would it be?’”
Stephen Angers, a student in the program who attends Crosby, wrote a poem that begins:
“My secret hideout is through a fence. / There’s nothing there. / I hear nothing. / I just sit there in peace on a phone. I stare / into the phone’s soul.”
Work by Angers and 25 other students in grades two through five in the schools is now between covers in the Fireside program’s latest anthology. Copies are usually available at the “hat house” display case that debuted Jan. 1 at the corner of Dewey and Columbus avenues on Pittsfield’s West Side.
Snippets of those poems are also walking about town. For the month of January, the program is restocking the hat house with gloves and hats that carry embroidered words drawn from the student poems. "Sometimes I'm as happy / as a flower blooming," one pair of gloves says.
Today, The Eagle presents extended excerpts from the latest Fireside poems, most of them untitled.
My mom is from Ecuador
My dad is from Mexico
and I am from Pittsfield
We eat pupusas which bring
tortillas with a sauce I think it is tomato
sauce but I am not sure if it is tomato sauce but
it is so good and some food from Ecuador
I haven’t really ate this before but it is
empanada de viento but I have eaten empanadas
from the store and they are really good
— AINE XICOTENCATL
There is a world it is named ♡the cute village♡
People make wood ♡cute♡ homes everything
has ♡cute♡ faces that make you
scream ♡cuteness♡ and when it is night
time people make s’mores and when they are
done making the s’mores they come
♡alive♡ the people don’t eat them unless the
s’mores tell them they can which yes all the
food that they make can talk but if
they do not make the food with ♡love♡
the food will not talk and if you did not
make the food with ♡love♡ you will
not get to eat the food but if
you did make the food with ♡love♡
the food will give you ♡love♡ back
and the first word it will say is
♡love♡ to show you it loves
you.
— AINE XICOTENCATL
"Teal Pink"
I am from Teal Pink
a planet where girls
rule the land and only the
cutest boys get to be
royalty if they passed
a manly test
— AKUA ACQUAH
"Ghana"
Ghana is a place
where you’re always
welcome. The food there
is always yummy with
meat you may think disgusting
but it's actually good that is my
opinion the meats are goat
and cow, but I like it
And there’s kebab we call
it soya it’s pronounced sue-ya
and fufu with pepper soup and
groundnut soup and red red and sausage and beans
Jollof rice with chicken and red red
— AKUA ACQUAH
I remember
the lug nuts
being loosened
on the car and
the tire popping off
and it taking
forever
— ALEX DEMARY
My secret hideout is nowhere
You get there by hugging a cat
You can see cats cats cats
Every once in a while you can
hear meows
You can feel fur
— ALEX DEMARY
I am a bucket of rainbows
because I am happy because
I did good things today and
this year and I am so happy
and I am so sad and I still did very good things
I did it
— AMANDA LAPORTE
I remember on my birthday
my mom tricked me
and said my cake smelled like
cookie dough and smashed
my face in it. I was
laughing and crying.
I looked like a jaguar.
— ANGEL PAGAN
"The Fire Colors"
I wish I could see
flame colored cats.
I would trade an amethyst
to a genie for 3 wishes.
I would wish for a flame house
a volcano house
and a pack of flame stuff
for the flame cats.
— ANGEL PAGAN
I am like a sun
I shine like butterflies
My mom is beautiful like a butterfly
She’s as smart as me
— ANTOINE KOFFI
"Prince Sonnet"
There were three little lions named
Jimmy and Robby and Sandy
They said to their mother that
They wanted to build their own house
And their mother said yes
She said be careful of the tiger
The first lion built his house out of light
The second lion built his house out of love
The last lion made his out of bricks
And he worked hard
A tiger came he say to the first lion
Let me in little lion by my—
Pow pow pow
Hit with bricks, he got burned, and fell in love.
— ANTOINE KOFFI
My mom is from Haiti and I am from
USA my sister is from USA I
have one dog and one at
Bonswa I eat fufu
— ASHLEY CESAR
I’m happy when I help people
When they are hurt
I do my best
to be kind to them
— ASHLEY CESAR
I am from Ghana and
I eat rice with red red I
can eat fufu and if you
think it's boring that's not true
and you are welcome to be
taught that it is delicious
I remember when I was riding
my bike and I fell real bad
then I got a bruise on
my knee. One time I was playing
with Samyia and her sister I
was pretending I was asleep so
they grabbed me then I
got hurt then I cried one tear
— BEVERLY SAM
Flushing snoring sizzling
Hum sing crying laughing
Stomping knocking tiktok honking
Cheering sneezing
Screaming chewing sirens
Tapping cling yelling
Ding dong hopping thunder
Beep beep popping talking
Snapping whooshing stopping cracking
Music clook
Crunching
Clink
— BEVERLY SAM
I remember my dad doing
surgery on my hamster, she died.
I remember when I was in pre-k I
first met Tramp we had a strong
bond. I remember I was puking one
Monday in September I did not eat dinner yuck.
I remember when I went to CT and
I went to the aquarium and
to a dino museum it was
connected. I remember when Lady came to me
I loved her.
— BRI COTY
Me, my mom, and my dad go to Becket
to see my grandparents and when my
parents go inside I go outside
I go to the forest I go to my hideout
It’s a giant rock I hear
wolves howling I howl with them
The rules are 1. Be a wolf 2. Smile and
have fun 3. Play with me. And wolves are
there I pet them they are my friends
They don’t bite unless you be mean to them
It’s like a wolf den and I can get out.
It’s a forest.
— BRI COTY
I am from Boston and I have a
dog she is a chihuahua I love her she is sooo
cute I wish I had more dogs
I love myself
and my dog’s name is Laiu
I miss my sister because I can’t bring her
because she lives with my dad
— HAILEIGH SHELINE
I am sad because someone
called me fat I got upset
so I started to cry but
I kept it a secret the only
people who know are Ashley
Olivia and me
I got so mad but I
hold it back at the end of the day
I started to cry my paper was too wide
— HAILEIGH SHELINE
I’m a bucket of silence
My house is silent
Sizzling on the stove
Barking snoring
Buzzing moo
Crying moo
Slaying moo
Crashing moo
Cracking moo
— HON’EE JOHNSON
In my house it is loud I hear water dripping and the
bump of my music. My fridge makes a beep bop
sound. Making my house shake. I found
a zing. I hear a ding dong all the time
I be slaying Sarah. I go to the farm and I hear
a cow mooing. My mom tells me to shh all the time
I hear my sister’s piano
— LAYLA IRVIS
I wish I played for the football team
the New Orleans Saints.
I wish I was a poem writer and
was known for companionship.
I wish I was rich and gave my dad
the car he wished for.
I wish I could own a shoe brand.
I wish I could encourage people
when they have a hard time.
— JACK JORDAN
I was worried when my
sister fell down the
stairs and got hurt,
I felt sorry for her.
– JACK JORDAN
I wish I could see an alien
and ride in da space ship
We are not alone
Then see my cousin the third
then siuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuuu
and I love Ronaldo siuuuuuuu. Done.
Love everyone.
— JOJO TALIAFERRO
My mom makes me feel safe
like a locked door.
My mom is as beautiful
as a purple butterfly.
My mom is beautiful
because she’s intelligent.
My mom is funny
like a comedian.
My mom is protective
like a kangaroo.
— JOJO TALIAFERRO
In my day I hear
screaming doors slamming boys talking
a lot my teacher telling them not
to talk I hear shoes stomping
in the hallway keys opening doors
and pencils clacking and desks getting
moved a lot and weird noises
coming out of the boys’ mouths.
— JU JU LEWIS
I felt sad when
I was at my aunt’s house she
said she was moving to
Florida and I basically grew
up with my aunt I felt
like a puppy dog with
no legs.
— JU JU LEWIS
I remember getting Dunkin Donuts and the person
saying Enjoy your food and I said, You too.
— KAISON RODRIGUEZ
I am as tired as a sloth. My hair
is as black as the desk.
My yawn is as big as my head.
My sweater is as red as red paper.
I am as tired as anything
but I always stay awake.
– KAISON RODRIGUEZ
"My Self Poem"
I am from Ghana
and my father has traveled to Germany before to explore.
I know a lot about Ghana
My parents come from Ghana too
I know how to speak their language
— KAYLA NKRUMAH
Knocking mowing singing mumbling honking beeping
Cheering whistling coughing sneezing screaming chewing
Crunching snoring
Tapping clinking snapping talking buzzing splashing
Stomping laughing rustling crashing meow drumming
Sighing panting slaying jingle music stepping banging
Clapping mapping writing fuzzle wapping
Period sweeping zing pip da clipping patter shh
Climbing swish aaah bang
Bla bla whoosh beads
Hush
— KAYLA NKRUMAH
I remember
when I was little and I was riding my bike
and I hit a rock and flew over my bar like Superman.
— LOGAN REBELLO
I remember
at the Cummington Fair I went to the
Bow and Arrow ride and like it flips
and when it went up
my heart was going so fast.
I remember
that Reese’s are the best thing ever.
— LOGAN REBELLO
The sound of lightning sounds like
a thousand asteroids hitting earth.
— LOGAN REBELLO
My favorite color is blue
like our classroom chairs
soft and blue like the rug.
I wish I could see a cat in blue.
I wish I could see a blue dog.
I would trade my life
to be a blue fluffy dog.
— MADISON LABSHERE
My secret hideout
is in my mom’s bedroom.
Go to the side of the bed.
You see the floor.
You hear nothing :)
You smell nothing :)
You feel dust.
Keep the phone volume
down that’s it.
A pillow and a blanket.
You stand up to get out.
— MADISON LABSHERE
What I hear is: A bird chirps.
Water says, Put me where I
need to be. When I wake up
I hear my fan and the lights
turn on then my fan says,
Give me a break turn me off
I’ve been on for hours, then I go to
my dresser it says, What do you
want to wear today sir? then
I go to the bathroom the door says,
Do your chores like I mean change,
then I can hear the washer
saying, Done almost done, then
I put my shoes on they say Pick me Pick me.
When I pick my shoes they all say,
Maybe next time.
— MARKEITH NIEVES
I felt in love when my brother
said my name as his first
word. The world was full of love.
— MARKEITH NIEVES
I am from Pittsfield
My brother is from Pittsfield
My sister is from Pittsfield
I forgot where my mom and dad is from
I can speak some Spanish
My mom can speak a lot of Spanish
My dad can speak a lot too
I want to go home to play my Nintendo
— NIYA RIVERA
How I feel is like a bucket of rainbows
but when I am sad I read
When I am sad I might listen to
songs. I use slime when I’m
sad
— NIYA RIVERA
My cat scooped me to the bed
My cow scooped me to my sister’s bed
I wish to go home NOW
I wish I had a switch
I wish I was done
— PHOENIX OVERBAUGH
The chickens
Eat me I do not know why
I turn into a chicken
I eat my teacher
I turn into a skeleton
I take all my bones off
I turned into a cat—a Halloween cat
Actually
I don’t care
That’s poetry
Me, from the real world,
Dropping my pencil
— PHOENIX OVERBAUGH
I remember me or my sister got hurt by the cabinet
Me or my sister went to the cabinet to get something
and the cabinet fell and hit
one of us and then on one of heads was blood
Then we had to go to the hospital
— SAMYIA JOHNSON
When I am sad I feel like a bucket
of water
It is because when my mom
leaves I have to go with my grandma
When I am angry I feel
like a bucket of mud because
my sis always wakes me up every
morning only when there’s school
I feel happy when I can play
outside with Beverly
— SAMYIA JOHNSON
I am Brazil I have mangoes and soccer tá bem?
Rice
Beans
Dos e de leche
Fried bananas
— SARAH FERREIRA
Hissing humming crying giggling stamping scratching
Bloop silent silence shh sizzling
Barking screaming laughing slaying
Goop
— SARAH FERREIRA
Blue
Like the clothes I wear.
Blue like the clear sky.
Blue like my water bottle.
I wish for a blue fluffy kitten.
I wish to see a soft blue cat.
I would trade all my pencils
for a blue fluffy kitten.
I would trade my life
for a blue kitten’s life.
— STEPHEN ANGERS
My secret hideout is through a fence.
There’s nothing there.
I hear nothing.
I just sit there in peace
on a phone. I stare
into the phone’s soul.
I see a racoon and
I pat its head.
And then I see an egg
and I throw it at a duck.
And then the duck
threw up five eggs!
My second hideout is in
the cubby. It’s pitch black in it.
It’s very very hard to breathe
in it.
— STEPHEN ANGERS
"Secret Hideout"
I have a golf cart that jumps to Houston.
No rules. If the fridge falls
my secret hiding place is flooded with milk
I drink it up off the floor
and then swim.
— TOBY WYMAN
I have wings?!
Wow I have never felt like this
I’m a small bird but I
feel huge
The rain has stopped
but the air is so wet
My body is wet
and no one exists below
It’s just clouds
— TOBY WYMAN