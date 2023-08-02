Interested in learning how to forage in the Berkshires? Join this free foraging walk at The Clark Art Institute

WILLIAMSTOWN — On a recent Tuesday evening, 15 people gathered eagerly at the Clark Art Institute — not to view art, but to forage.

If You Go The Clark Art Institute Foraging Walk What: A free foraging walk led by Arianna Alexsandra Collins, executive director of HooRWA When: The fourth Tuesday of each month, through September. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Where: The Clark Art Institute. 225 South St., Williamstown Information and reservations: 413-458-2303 or clarkart.edu. Advance reservations required.

Sign up for the In The Berkshires This Week newsletter Sign up

On the fourth Tuesday of each month, May through September, the Clark Art Institute hosts a free foraging walk led by Arianna Alexsandra Collins, executive director of the nonprofit Hoosic River Watershed Association. Depending on the weather, the tour includes parts of Stone Hill and the woods near the Manton Research Center.

The other attendees and I formed a circle next to the Clark's reflecting pool. There was not much sun for it to reflect. By the look of the gray sky, it was to be yet another rainy day in the Berkshires.

We looked up anxiously, as last month’s foraging walk was canceled due to a forecasted thunderstorm. Luckily, Collins assured us that this time the tour would go on, rain or shine. Either way, the treats that awaited us in the grass would be just as edible.

The circle of attendees, sporting raincoats and umbrellas on standby, included three Williams College students, one Williams alum passing through town, and a dozen local residents. Some were making their first foray into foraging (such as myself), others were more experienced.

"I am not a doctor," Collins said up front, noting that any claims about the effects of plants on the tour need to be taken with a grain of salt. That being said, we started on a scientific note, with the wispy willow trees that surround the reflecting pool. Willow bark is used to make aspirin, Collins said, and its pain-relieving effects can be brought out by steeping it in a tea.

The first plant we ate brightened things up: white clover. These common three-leaf clovers, which flower into both a white and red variety (Collins notes that whoever named it must have been colorblind, as the "red" kind appears quite purple), can be identified by a faint white chevron on the leaf. Collins recommends the petals for a dash of color in a salad. We all took a few nibbles, and the subtle vanilla-like flavor came through.

Eventually it started to drizzle, but no one was ready to stop foraging.

Collins — who has been an environmental educator for 30 years — told us there are lots of wild edibles that grow near the Hoosic River. Indeed, the Clark’s foraging walk isn’t the only one she guides in Williamstown — at Wild Soul River on Cole Avenue, she gives a tour that actually goes into the Hoosic watershed. Half of the proceeds of both tours goes toward HooRWA, the organization devoted to restoring and conserving the ecological and recreational health of the Hoosic.

“You can eat any plant once,” is something of a catchphrase for Collins, playfully mocking those who suggest you “technically can eat" any number of potentially harmful plants. Safety is a high priority on her tours, and before the group eats from a plant she reminds them to “just nibble," both to confirm that the plant has the correct flavor and to ward off against serious allergic reactions.

When it comes to foraging safety, the keyword is “distinguishing traits.” With Queen Anne’s Lace, the delicate white flower of a wild carrot, a mistake could be grave: its lookalike, hemlock, is acutely toxic to humans and animals. Luckily, as with most plants, Collins has a great mnemonic for this: “Queen Anne has hairy legs,” as hemlock stems are smooth in contrast. Unsurprisingly, a nibble of Queen Anne’s Lace, which we properly identified, tasted carroty.

While many plants on the tour were highlighted for their culinary uses, Collins purported that one plant in particular, the red and yellow St. John’s Wort, could potentially treat mild depression or anxiety. This isn't just a myth: the NIH even warns not to consume it if taking medication for depression (such as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors) because of potential unexpected fluctuations in serotonin levels.

Always mindful of sustainability, Collins advises anyone interested in foraging in the local area to “not pick an area dry,” taking at most 20 percent of a patch of a plant so it can grow back next season.

Each foraging walk promises to be slightly different, thanks to shifting weather. Collins teased to the possibility of edible berries at the September walk.

But let's end with one that's still in season. Pineappleweed — which Collins tells us is a relative to chamomile — is a small plant found in roadside dirt patches. It doesn't look like much, but its buds really taste and smell like pineapple. Since the walk, I've found it in multiple patches around Williamstown. You can go check for yourself. "Just nibble," though. And always at your own risk.

If You Go ...

The Clark Art Institute Foraging Walk

What: A free foraging walk led by Arianna Alexsandra Collins, executive director of HooRWA

When: The fourth Tuesday of each month, through September. 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Where: The Clark Art Institute. 225 South St., Williamstown

Information and reservations: 413-458-2303 or clarkart.edu. Advance reservations required.