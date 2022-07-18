<img height="1" width="1" style="display:none" src="https://www.facebook.com/tr?id=915327909015523&amp;ev=PageView&amp;noscript=1" target="_blank"> Skip to main content
5 places to catch a free outdoor concert this week

Concerts at Windsor Lake

People enjoy music at Windsor Lake

Bang on a Can performs this Wednesday at Windsor Lake, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 100 Windsor Lake Drive, North Adams. Bring chairs and blankets, and enjoy swimming, boating and fishing at the beach. Come back on July 27 for a performance by Radioactive. 

Lenox Concerts in the Park

People in chairs on a lawn

People enjoy live music at Lilac Park on Main Street in Lenox on Wednesday, August 29, 2018.

Enjoy live music by the Vento Chiaro Chamber Ensemble this Wednesday at Lilac Park in Lenox, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The series continues through August with performances by The Amy Ryan Band, Berkshire Jazz Ensemble, Happy Together, The Eagles Big Band, The JoAnne Redding Band and Misty Blues.

Live on the Lake  

People listen to music at Onota Lake

On Wednesday nights in Pittsfield this summer, head to Burbank Park for Live on the Lake, brought to you by Live 95.9 and Greylock Federal Credit Union. Whiskey City performs this week, 6 to 8 p.m. Check out the full season lineup here.

Clark Art Institute

People sit in chairs in the shade

The Clark Art Institute hosts a free outdoor concert by Grammy award-winning folk musician Aoife O’Donovan, Tuesday at 6 p.m. Bring a picnic and your own seating. 

Sundays in the Park

Lee Cultural Council and the Starving Artist Café present Sundays in the Park, 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Aug. 7. This week enjoy soothing original instrumental music by Sherry Steiner, and popular and classical music by Bill & Jay.

 

