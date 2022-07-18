5 places to catch a free outdoor concert this week

Concerts at Windsor Lake
Bang on a Can performs this Wednesday at Windsor Lake, 6:30 to 8 p.m., 100 Windsor Lake Drive, North Adams. Bring chairs and blankets, and enjoy swimming, boating and fishing at the beach. Come back on July 27 for a performance by Radioactive.
Lenox Concerts in the Park
Enjoy live music by the Vento Chiaro Chamber Ensemble this Wednesday at Lilac Park in Lenox, beginning at 6:30 p.m. The series continues through August with performances by The Amy Ryan Band, Berkshire Jazz Ensemble, Happy Together, The Eagles Big Band, The JoAnne Redding Band and Misty Blues.
Live on the Lake
On Wednesday nights in Pittsfield this summer, head to Burbank Park for Live on the Lake, brought to you by Live 95.9 and Greylock Federal Credit Union. Whiskey City performs this week, 6 to 8 p.m. Check out the full season lineup here.
Clark Art Institute
The Clark Art Institute hosts a free outdoor concert by Grammy award-winning folk musician Aoife O’Donovan, Tuesday at 6 p.m. Bring a picnic and your own seating.
Sundays in the Park
Lee Cultural Council and the Starving Artist Café present Sundays in the Park, 12:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. through Aug. 7. This week enjoy soothing original instrumental music by Sherry Steiner, and popular and classical music by Bill & Jay.