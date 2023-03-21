Dropkick Murphys are coming to Mass MoCA's FreshGrass music festival this September

NORTH ADAMS — Dropkick Murphys are bringing their acoustic tour to Mass MoCA in September as part of FreshGrass, the museum's annual three-day bluegrass and roots music festival.
Dropkick Murphys will play songs, sans amplifiers, from their two acoustic albums based on unpublished Woody Guthrie lyrics along with acoustic arrangements of DKM favorites as part of the Sept. 22-24 lineup.
The initial lineup, announced Tuesday, also includes Lukas Nelson + POTR, Sierra Ferrell, Rhiannon Giddens, The Devil Makes Three, Aoife O'Donovan, Allison Russell, Mighty Poplar featuring Noam Pikelny, Andrew Marlin, Chris Eldridge, & Greg Garrison, Alison Brown, Bombino, AJ Lee & Blue Summit, Buffalo Nichols, Sunny War, Son Rompe Pera, Sam Grimson Project, Arkansauce, Michael Daves, Mr. Sun Plays Ellington Plays Tchaikovsky, and a FreshGrass Composition Commission.
“FreshGrass is a beloved tradition at Mass MoCA, with more than a decade of music and memories,” Mass MoCA Director Kristy Edmunds said in a news release. “The joy and care that go into creating this festival — from the world-premiere performances to the developmental workshops and awards — keep artists and audiences coming back year after year.”
FreshGrass features bluegrass traditionalists and innovators on four stages and platforms throughout the museum’s 16-acre campus. Festival programming also includes FreshScores, a silent film with original live music; FreshGrass commissions and world premieres; instrument and industry workshops; pop-up performances and retail; and local Berkshire food and spirits vendors.
"We are thrilled with this year’s lineup,” Chris Wadsworth, producer and FreshGrass Foundation director, said in a news release. “It includes exciting new bluegrass pioneers, many old favorites, and multidisciplinary collaborations that are sure to break boundaries for us.”
Three-day tickets are $164 for adults, $119 for students and $59 for children 7-16. Admission is free for children 5 and under. All festival tickets include admission to Mass MoCA. Information and tickets: freshgrass.com.
VIP FreshPass tickets are now on sale for $500 and include: preferred seating or standing sections at the main stages, access to the FreshPass Lounge, meet-and-greet opportunities with FreshGrass artists, and an exclusive curator-led tour of the Mass MoCA. Ticket prices are subject to change. FreshGrass is held rain or shine.
Additional artists will be announced in the coming weeks.