Country all-star Tanya Tucker, blues legend Taj Mahal, Skip Marley and the Berkshires' Billy Keane added to FreshGrass lineup

NORTH ADAMS — Country all-star Tanya Tucker, blues legend Taj Mahal, bluegrass' past and present The Del McCoury Band, Bob Marley's grandson Skip Marley, the twang-filled Miko Marks, and Billy Keane of the Berkshires-based The Whiskey Treaty Roadshow have been added to the FreshGrass lineup.

They join the already announced lineup that includes blues-rock singer and guitarist Gary Clark Jr., best known for his fusion of blues, rock and soul, Old Crow Medicine Show, Trampled by Turtles, Yola, The Jerry Douglas Band, Aoife O’Donovan and the Berkshire’s own Misty Blues.

Also appearing at the three-day bluegrass and roots festival at the Massachusetts Museum of Contemporary Art are: Sierra Ferrell, Alison Brown, The Lil Smokies, Sierra Hull, Willie Watson, Luca Ciarla, Never Come Down, California Bluegrass Reunion featuring Darol Anger, John Reischman, Bill Evans, Jim Nunally, and Sharon Gilchrist & Chad Manning.

“We are thrilled with this year’s lineup,” said Chris Wadsworth, producer and FreshGrass Foundation director, in a news release. “It includes major artists who’ve never been here before, some old favorites, and plenty of FreshGrass surprises. This year’s commissions are sure to break boundaries for us as well.”

FreshGrass returns to Mass MoCA from Sept. 23-25. Tickets are now on sale at freshgrass.com/tickets. Three-day general admission passes are $150, adults; $100, students; $50, ages 7 to 16; free for 6 and under. Ticket prices increase on May 19. All festival tickets include admission to Mass MoCA’s galleries.

For more information, visit freshgrass.com.