Celebrate Valentine's Day with 'Love Me or Leave Me' cabaret and tea at Ventfort Hall

LENOX — Singer Sherri James Buxton and pianist Bob Shepherd are gearing up for a musical afternoon at Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum.

If You Go Valentine Cabaret "Love Me or Leave Me" What: A holiday concert and tea. Where: Ventfort Hall Mansion and Gilded Age Museum, 104 Walker St., Lenox When: 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13 Tickets: $45 per person. Reservations are required and can be made by calling 413-637-3206. All tickets are nonrefundable and non-exchangeable. Payment is required to make a reservation for an event. COVID-19 safety protocols: Proof of vaccination, ID and masks are required.

Buxton and Shepherd will perform a variety of songs from the great American songbook, Broadway and cabaret with a program that takes the audience through a variety of relationships including first love, family and friends and finding that special someone. Their heartfelt music will have you laughing, crying and feeling good.

Shepherd, a well-known pianist in New England, will accompany on Sarah and George Morgan's original rosewood Steinway, recently returned to the mansion by their descendants.

Ventfort Hall lecture to highlight Lenox's forgotten Gilded Age trailblazer In the late 1860s, penniless but well-connected Constance Cary Harrison arrived in New York via Richmond, Va., following her husband's release from solitary confinement in a military prison. Together, they reinvented their lives, and she began a new life as a novelist.

The "Love Me or Leave Me" cabaret, 3:30 p.m., Sunday, Feb. 13, will be followed by a Victorian tea service. Tickets are $45 per person and reservations are required.

Buxton has appeared on and off Broadway, and in numerous cabaret venues, and was part of the original Broadway production of “Look to the Lilies. She has appeared at the Pittsfield Jazz Festival and her jazz group, the Sherri James Buxton Trio, was the main attraction in the Cranwell Resort “Music Room” supper club. She teaches at the Berkshire Music School where her popular Cabaret Workshop is in the 20th season.

Shepherd specializes in solo, small jazz groups and big band formats and is a first-call vocal accompanist in western New England, specializing in the Great American Songbook.

He has been pianist with the Adult Cabaret program at Berkshire Music School since 2004. He owns and operates a sound studio where he reads and records voice overs.