LISTEN LIVE: Grace Kelly joins the UConn Jazz Ensemble for an evening of big band jazz

THE DETAILS
Award-winning alto saxophonist and vocalist Grace Kelly, a Berkshires native, takes a break from her 28-city album release tour to join the University of Connecticut Jazz Ensemble, 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 9, at the Stationery Factory in Dalton.
"An Evening of Big Band Jazz” will a wide variety of selections by the UConn Jazz Ensemble — a 20-piece big band — plus several big-band arrangements of Kelly’s original vocal and instrumental compositions. Admission is $35, general admission; $55, premium seating at tables. Tickets and information: berkshiresjazz.org
HAPPENING ELSEWHERE
South Mountain Concerts winds up the 2022 season with its final concert 3 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 9 featuring Wu Han on piano, David Finckel on cello, Philip Setzer and Arnaud Sussmann on violins and Matthew Lipman on viola. The concert, at the South Mountain Concert Hall, 730 South St. Pittsfield, will feature Beethoven's Piano Trio in G Major, Suk's Piano Quartet in A Minor and Dvorak's Piano Quartet No. 2 in A Major. Tickets are $40. More information: 413-442-2106, southmountainconcerts.org
The Stationery Factory, 63 Flansburg Ave., Dalton, has a lineup of stellar tribute bands and original music on tap for the next few months. Among the highlights are the Deadfall Music and Arts Festival, 3 to 11 p.m. Oct 15; Heather Maloney, 8 p.m. Oct 22; and Start Making Sense, a tribute to The Talking Heads, 8 p.m., Oct. 29. Tickets: 413-659-6299, stationery-factory.com
Live Music Saturdays, a collaboration between Berkshire Busk! Roadside and Berkshire Mountain Distillers continue through Oct. 29. Musicians take the stage at 2:30 p.m. at the distillery, 356 South Main St., Sheffield. Rain moves the show indoors. Performers include Warren Sieme on Oct. 8; Lucky Bucket on Oct. 15; Christina Dellea on Oct. 22 and Robin O'Herin on Oct. 29. Information: berkshirebusk.com/roadside
The Foundry, 2 Harris St., West Stockbridge, has a wide variety of acts lined up for the month of October, beginning with Perpetual Stew with Liz Butler and Ben Jardine, 7 p.m. Tuesday Oct 11. Gypsy Lane, Berkshire County's homegrown burlesque and cabaret follows 7:30 p.m., Oct. 15. Rob Flax's Boom Chick Trio takes the stage 7 p.m. Oct. 26. Closing out the month is Charming Disaster, a goth-folk musical duo inspired by the macabre humor of Edward Gorey and Tim Burton, the murder ballads of the Americana tradition, and the dramatic flair of the cabaret. See them 7:30 p.m., Oct. 26. Tickets and information: 413-232-5222, thefoundryws.com
Catch Misty Blues at The Egremont Barn, 17 Main St., South Egremont, 7:30 pm. Saturday, Oct. 8. Upcoming shows include The Rollin' Rust on Oct 12; Ali McGuirk on Oct. 13; The BTU's on Oct. 14 and the 18th annual FODfest, Music in Common's flagship concert series honor Daniel Pearl on Oct. 16. Tickets: theegremontbarn.com/events
The Racebook Lodge in Sheffield has a packed events calendar. The lodge's Down Country Social Club will feature performances by Deep Space Three on Oct. 13 and Eric Fraser on Oct. 20. Jazz brunches include Jonathan Suters on Oct. 9, Hilltown UFO on Oct. 16, Bobby MacVeety on Oct. 23 and Natalia Bernal and Jason Ennis on Oct. 30. Tickets: 413-229-2916, rblodge.com