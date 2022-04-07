Mahaiwe adds Graham Nash, Josh Ritter, Chris Isaak and Pat Metheny to full season of live performances

GREAT BARRINGTON — Graham Nash, Josh Ritter, Chris Isaak and Pat Metheny are just a few of the names on the Mahaiwe Performing Arts Center's 2022 season lineup.
Newly announced acts also include the Handel and Haydn Society with Glories of the Baroque: The Great Concertos; The High Kings; Get Happy!, Michael Feinstein celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial; Dear Erich, A Jazz Opera by Ted Rosenthal; Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band and Strings Attached with John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey.
“The through-line is high craft, as the Mahaiwe threads Americana, classical, Irish folk, rock, American Songbook, jazz, opera, and more across the summer and fall,” said Janis Martinson, Mahaiwe executive director, in a news release. “Our year-round programming won’t stop here, either. There is more exciting news on the horizon. We think people are ready to be happy, and we are giving them lots of options.”
The newly announced performances join "Why Design Matters: Conversations with the World’s Most Creative People," with Debbie Millman and Roxane Gay, The Wallflowers and Madeleine Peyroux in rounding out the Mahaiwe’s year-round schedule. More shows are expected to be added later this year as well, including a Gala performance on Saturday, July 30.
Tickets to An Evening with Josh Ritter, Handel and Haydn Society and An Evening with Graham Nash go on sale to to the public April 9 at noon.
Tickets to Chris Isaak, Get Happy! Michael Feinstein celebrates the Judy Garland Centennial, and Dear Erich – A Jazz Opera by Ted Rosenthal go on sale to Mahaiwe members at noon, April 13 and to the public noon, April 16.
Tickets to Pat Metheny Side-Eye, Squirrel Nut Zippers and The Dirty Dozen Brass Band, and Strings Attached with John Pizzarelli and Jessica Molaskey go on sale to members noon, April 20 and to the public at noon, April 23.
For $15 youth discounts (ages 30 and under), contact the box office directly.
Tickets are available online at mahaiwe.org or through the box office, noon to 4 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday by calling 413-528-0100.