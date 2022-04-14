Berkshire County's Guerilla Bunny will be hiding these eggs in plain sight again this year. Will you find one on Easter?

A guerilla-style art exhibit complete with individual egg-shaped works of art is returning to the Berkshires.

Since 2008, every Easter morning, an individual that refers to themselves only as the “Guerilla Bunny” hides eggs in plain site as a “matter of finding rather than hunting.”

In the past, the Guerilla Bunny said the eggs, which have the ability to feel things, tended to prefer reaching people in Stockbridge. In more recent years, that’s changed and expanded into a number of communities — even hopping over the border into New York.

“The Guerilla Bunny is a magical experience, meant to balance darkness, (hatred, greed, distrust, and corruption) with a little more light in the world. The eggs cannot be bought, only found,” said the infamous bunny in an email interview with The Eagle. “As a public art project the magical gift of the eggs transcend the transactional experience one normally goes through in acquiring art. They are accessible, not earned, but given and received by virtue of one’s humanness, the ability to pick one up or receive it. Sometimes a finder might not be certain if an egg is meant for them. You can always ask the egg — it will let you know.”

This year, the bunny plans on providing a real-time announcement as the eggs are being placed. The lot includes several “The Dark is Rising” eggs, which are inspired by ”The Dark is Rising” book series by Susan Cooper. Those eggs correspond to the six symbols in the young adult fantasy novels: wood, stone, iron, bronze, fire and water. This egg theme has shown up in previous years as well.

Because the figure behind the annual pop-up event hasn’t been unmasked yet, The Eagle decided to get a little bit closer (but not too close!) to understanding the reason the Guerilla Bunny returns every season.

Q: I’m wondering how has the Guerilla Bunny managed to stay a secret for so long?

A: Very carefully! It has been hard to balance anonymity and publicity, and is a constant dance.

Q: Is there one bunny and several helpers?

A: There is one Guerilla Bunny and a Guerilla Bunny support team.

Q: How are locations chosen?

A: The locations are chosen by considering how the eggs can reach their destined people and new communities. The eggs are granted sentience, and not unlike a wand from Ollivander’s, the egg chooses its person. The Guerilla Bunny (and the support team) listen to the wind and see where they are called to go.

Q: Have there been any challenges during the pandemic?

A: The first Easter during the pandemic was during the lockdown, and uncertain how to proceed, the Guerilla Bunny was delayed until Summer Solstice. That year, the eggs were called to be in 13 different surrounding towns. It was actually an opportunity to change the project and go back to the roots, which is to be a public art experience of magic and surprise. The magic of the moment that the egg and its person find each other is the moment of opportunity, challenge and change. The eggs feel they are better able to find their intended people if there are more random factors, such as new locations that are announced at the last minute.

Q: How are the egg themes selected?

A: The themes are based on universal themes and symbols, many are ancient. Since the eggs are sentient gifts of divination, their meaning is interpreted by the finders, so they are painted with the idea of calling up associations that the finder might have … an object, a symbol, a color, a plant … that will be of import to the intended finder.

Otherwise, it is sometimes what is happening in the world, and how to address the darkness of the political and social landscape. The iconic and symbolic imagery, and/or just the color themes of the decorative eggs, usually end up having meaning for the finders. It’s part of the magic.

Q: What can egg-hunters expect to see this year in the way of the designs on the eggs? Is 1,000 still the lucky number?

A: The Guerilla Bunny project is 15 years old this year. Each year approximately 100 eggs are hidden. Well over 1,000 eggs have been placed over the 15-year span. The themes encompass, ancient, mythological, symbolic and modern. Finders might find hatching dragon eggs, portals, the seasons, the elements, op art, tarot eggs, Valentines, dinosaur landscapes with lava rivers, and more.

Hoping to find an egg this year? Watch for real-time announcements on the Guerilla Bunny’s Facebook and Instagram pages.